All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4013 Oakcrest Drive #8
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

4013 Oakcrest Drive #8

4013 Oakcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4013 Oakcrest Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Condominium for Rent - This condominium with great open floor plan has 12 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. one car parking space and garage and off street parking .

Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan. The condominium is carpeted throughout.

The tiled kitchen has the following appliances which include; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.

The common areas of the community has onsite laundry for convenience.

The condominium is entirely a gated community.

No Pets
This condominium is close to and with easy access to the Interstate 94
Tenant pays for electricity.

To apply include the credit check fee of $40.00 per adult to run/credit/background/employment verification/rental references/checks.

Rent is $1550, Deposit is $1600
Looking for a 1 year lease.
Call for an appointment to view at 619-892-1976
Hours of operations are M-F 9am to 5pm, Sat by appointment only.
Please leave a message with the best time of the day to receive a call back

(RLNE4743204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 have any available units?
4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 have?
Some of 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 pet-friendly?
No, 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 offer parking?
Yes, 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 offers parking.
Does 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 have a pool?
No, 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 does not have a pool.
Does 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 have accessible units?
No, 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University