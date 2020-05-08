4013 Oakcrest Drive #8

Amenities
Condominium for Rent - This condominium with great open floor plan has 12 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. one car parking space and garage and off street parking .
Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan. The condominium is carpeted throughout.
The tiled kitchen has the following appliances which include; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.
The common areas of the community has onsite laundry for convenience.
The condominium is entirely a gated community.
No Pets
This condominium is close to and with easy access to the Interstate 94
Tenant pays for electricity.
To apply include the credit check fee of $40.00 per adult to run/credit/background/employment verification/rental references/checks.
Rent is $1550, Deposit is $1600
Looking for a 1 year lease.
Call for an appointment to view at 619-892-1976
Hours of operations are M-F 9am to 5pm, Sat by appointment only.
Please leave a message with the best time of the day to receive a call back
(RLNE4743204)