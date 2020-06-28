All apartments in San Diego
4005 Carmel View Road #58

4005 Carmel View Road · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Carmel View Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
4005 Carmel View Road #58 Available 10/04/19 Gorgeous Condo in Carmel Valley With 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and Large Loft! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:
https://showmojo.com/l/1cf07ea03a/4005-carmel-view-road-58-san-diego-ca-92130-2337?iframe
Or call 858-239-0600

Beautiful top floor condo in the desirable Arbor lake community in Carmel Valley! With approx. 866 sq. ft., this spacious home overlooks a Koi pond, is surrounded by luscious green landscaping, and it has a large loft with an extra large closet, so it can be used as a second bedroom! This unit has many upgrades and features such as a spacious kitchen and eating area, quartz counter tops in the kitchen, as well as all major appliances including a refrigerator and stacking washer/dryer; hardwood floors in main areas as well as newer Berber carpeting. Additional amenities include vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, sky light, gas fire place in living room, and a large private balcony area that is perfect for entertaining. The community features a swimming pool and spa area, tennis courts, clubhouse, and outdoor BBQs. The condo is located within the Torrey Pines School District and is conveniently located near the 56 and the 5 for an easy commute. Numerous parks, walking trails, beaches and upscale shopping are all nearby. The unit comes with a reserved carport parking space and ample guest parking. Small pets will be considered. Rental amount includes water and trash. No Smoking Please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to arrange for a showing or to get additional information: 858-485-6565

Cal-BRE# 01859951

(RLNE3353558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Carmel View Road #58 have any available units?
4005 Carmel View Road #58 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Carmel View Road #58 have?
Some of 4005 Carmel View Road #58's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Carmel View Road #58 currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Carmel View Road #58 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Carmel View Road #58 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4005 Carmel View Road #58 is pet friendly.
Does 4005 Carmel View Road #58 offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Carmel View Road #58 offers parking.
Does 4005 Carmel View Road #58 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4005 Carmel View Road #58 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Carmel View Road #58 have a pool?
Yes, 4005 Carmel View Road #58 has a pool.
Does 4005 Carmel View Road #58 have accessible units?
No, 4005 Carmel View Road #58 does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Carmel View Road #58 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 Carmel View Road #58 does not have units with dishwashers.
