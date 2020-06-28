4005 Carmel View Road #58

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful top floor condo in the desirable Arbor lake community in Carmel Valley! With approx. 866 sq. ft., this spacious home overlooks a Koi pond, is surrounded by luscious green landscaping, and it has a large loft with an extra large closet, so it can be used as a second bedroom! This unit has many upgrades and features such as a spacious kitchen and eating area, quartz counter tops in the kitchen, as well as all major appliances including a refrigerator and stacking washer/dryer; hardwood floors in main areas as well as newer Berber carpeting. Additional amenities include vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, sky light, gas fire place in living room, and a large private balcony area that is perfect for entertaining. The community features a swimming pool and spa area, tennis courts, clubhouse, and outdoor BBQs. The condo is located within the Torrey Pines School District and is conveniently located near the 56 and the 5 for an easy commute. Numerous parks, walking trails, beaches and upscale shopping are all nearby. The unit comes with a reserved carport parking space and ample guest parking. Small pets will be considered. Rental amount includes water and trash. No Smoking Please.



