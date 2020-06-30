3993 Normal St # 2

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cradled in the heart of Hillcrest is this fully upgraded top floor 2br/2bth unit with all of the bells and whistles including, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, upgraded cabinetry in the kitchen and all bathrooms, custom designed shelving in bathrooms and closets, in unit side by side laundry and much more!



Large Tandem 2 Car Garage parking is included. Plenty of Storage inside of the garage as well. This property is just footsteps away from Uptown shopping center, restaurants, entertainment, and farmer's market. It has easy access to the 163 freeway, Downtown, North Park, University Heights, South Park, Golden Hill, Banker's Hill, Mission Hills, and Little Italy.



To schedule your exclusive showing. . .

Please Call Evan 619.630.5415

Orion Management & Realty, Inc.

CA Lic #01865064