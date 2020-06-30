All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 28 2020 at 5:15 AM

3993 Normal St # 2

3993 Normal Street · No Longer Available
Location

3993 Normal Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cradled in the heart of Hillcrest is this fully upgraded top floor 2br/2bth unit with all of the bells and whistles including, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, upgraded cabinetry in the kitchen and all bathrooms, custom designed shelving in bathrooms and closets, in unit side by side laundry and much more!

Large Tandem 2 Car Garage parking is included. Plenty of Storage inside of the garage as well. This property is just footsteps away from Uptown shopping center, restaurants, entertainment, and farmer's market. It has easy access to the 163 freeway, Downtown, North Park, University Heights, South Park, Golden Hill, Banker's Hill, Mission Hills, and Little Italy.

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please Call Evan 619.630.5415
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3993 Normal St # 2 have any available units?
3993 Normal St # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3993 Normal St # 2 have?
Some of 3993 Normal St # 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3993 Normal St # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3993 Normal St # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3993 Normal St # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3993 Normal St # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3993 Normal St # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3993 Normal St # 2 offers parking.
Does 3993 Normal St # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3993 Normal St # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3993 Normal St # 2 have a pool?
No, 3993 Normal St # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3993 Normal St # 2 have accessible units?
No, 3993 Normal St # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3993 Normal St # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3993 Normal St # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

