All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3992 60th st unit #112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3992 60th st unit #112
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

3992 60th st unit #112

3992 60th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3992 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

dogs allowed
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
3992 60th st unit #112 Available 06/01/19 Three Bedroom Townhome For Rent- Coming Soon -

(RLNE4864484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3992 60th st unit #112 have any available units?
3992 60th st unit #112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3992 60th st unit #112 currently offering any rent specials?
3992 60th st unit #112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3992 60th st unit #112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3992 60th st unit #112 is pet friendly.
Does 3992 60th st unit #112 offer parking?
No, 3992 60th st unit #112 does not offer parking.
Does 3992 60th st unit #112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3992 60th st unit #112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3992 60th st unit #112 have a pool?
Yes, 3992 60th st unit #112 has a pool.
Does 3992 60th st unit #112 have accessible units?
No, 3992 60th st unit #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 3992 60th st unit #112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3992 60th st unit #112 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3992 60th st unit #112 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3992 60th st unit #112 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University