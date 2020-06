Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Recently remodeled split 2-bedroom private corner-end condo with beautiful balcony views. Located in Old Town, it is easy walking distance to shops, restaurants, parks and the light rail/public transportation center. 10 minutes from Gaslamp Quarter, airport, beaches and super quick easy access to i8 and i5. Won’t last long!



There is a $40 non-refundable application fee.