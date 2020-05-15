All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

3980 8th Ave #305

3980 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3980 8th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HILLCREST - 1 BED / 1 BATH TOP FLOOR CONDO. - Available 09/28/2019

Top floor condo has oak hardwood flooring and crown molding in living areas, carpeted bedroom. Plenty of closet space and walk in pantry. Stainless steel appliances, aesthetic fireplace, balcony on the east for views of the sunrise. The building offers 1 gated underground parking spot, convenient access to freeways, and walking distance to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and the incredible restaurants and nightlife of Hillcrest. You will also have access to a community pool and gym. Bike room available. Laundry room on each floor.

LEASE TERMS:
-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST have 2.8X monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score. Must be willing to start lease within 2 weeks of application date.
- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of renters insurance coverage. All tenants must be listed and High Tide Properties must be listed as additionally insured/interest.

- MOVE IN/OUT: Tenant responsible for $100 move in/out fee and must schedule move at least 2 weeks in advance with HOA.
- PARKING: One assigned garage parking space.
- UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water, trash.
- PET POLICY: One dog (up to 35 lbs), or one cat allowed. Pet rent $25. Pet deposit $250
- SMOKING POLICY: No smokers

Apply online at www.hightideprop.com! All adults (18+) must apply!

(RLNE2795790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3980 8th Ave #305 have any available units?
3980 8th Ave #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3980 8th Ave #305 have?
Some of 3980 8th Ave #305's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3980 8th Ave #305 currently offering any rent specials?
3980 8th Ave #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3980 8th Ave #305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3980 8th Ave #305 is pet friendly.
Does 3980 8th Ave #305 offer parking?
Yes, 3980 8th Ave #305 offers parking.
Does 3980 8th Ave #305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3980 8th Ave #305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3980 8th Ave #305 have a pool?
Yes, 3980 8th Ave #305 has a pool.
Does 3980 8th Ave #305 have accessible units?
No, 3980 8th Ave #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 3980 8th Ave #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3980 8th Ave #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
