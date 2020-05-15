3980 8th Ave #305

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HILLCREST - 1 BED / 1 BATH TOP FLOOR CONDO. - Available 09/28/2019



Top floor condo has oak hardwood flooring and crown molding in living areas, carpeted bedroom. Plenty of closet space and walk in pantry. Stainless steel appliances, aesthetic fireplace, balcony on the east for views of the sunrise. The building offers 1 gated underground parking spot, convenient access to freeways, and walking distance to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and the incredible restaurants and nightlife of Hillcrest. You will also have access to a community pool and gym. Bike room available. Laundry room on each floor.



LEASE TERMS:

-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST have 2.8X monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score. Must be willing to start lease within 2 weeks of application date.

- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of renters insurance coverage. All tenants must be listed and High Tide Properties must be listed as additionally insured/interest.



- MOVE IN/OUT: Tenant responsible for $100 move in/out fee and must schedule move at least 2 weeks in advance with HOA.

- PARKING: One assigned garage parking space.

- UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water, trash.

- PET POLICY: One dog (up to 35 lbs), or one cat allowed. Pet rent $25. Pet deposit $250

- SMOKING POLICY: No smokers



Apply online at www.hightideprop.com! All adults (18+) must apply!



(RLNE2795790)