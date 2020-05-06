3980 60th Street Unit 41

Amenities
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Captivating, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms apartment property rental in the El Cerrito neighborhood in San Diego. Close to public transportation, park, playground, and a shared pool with a small play area in the complex.
The classic and unfurnished interior features built-in bookshelves, sliding glass doors, fireplace, hardwood floors for the dining and kitchen, bedrooms are carpeted, and tile floors for bathrooms. A kitchen with smooth countertops, ample cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances. A hookup connection is available for washer and dryer. For climate control, ceiling fans, centralized A/C and electric heating are installed. With two balconies and a small patio, enjoy some much-needed relaxation.
Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, and HOA fees.
Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours.
Additional Details:
There is a 1 car garage - attached / one more spot by the pool.
Pets on the property are negotiable.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Colina Del Sol Park and Chollas Park.
