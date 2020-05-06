3980 60th Street Unit 41

Amenities

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Captivating, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms apartment property rental in the El Cerrito neighborhood in San Diego. Close to public transportation, park, playground, and a shared pool with a small play area in the complex.



The classic and unfurnished interior features built-in bookshelves, sliding glass doors, fireplace, hardwood floors for the dining and kitchen, bedrooms are carpeted, and tile floors for bathrooms. A kitchen with smooth countertops, ample cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances. A hookup connection is available for washer and dryer. For climate control, ceiling fans, centralized A/C and electric heating are installed. With two balconies and a small patio, enjoy some much-needed relaxation.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, and HOA fees.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

There is a 1 car garage - attached / one more spot by the pool.



Pets on the property are negotiable.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Colina Del Sol Park and Chollas Park.



