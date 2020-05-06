All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3980 60th Street Unit 41.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3980 60th Street Unit 41
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:09 AM

3980 60th Street Unit 41

3980 60th Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3980 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1041 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Captivating, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms apartment property rental in the El Cerrito neighborhood in San Diego. Close to public transportation, park, playground, and a shared pool with a small play area in the complex.

The classic and unfurnished interior features built-in bookshelves, sliding glass doors, fireplace, hardwood floors for the dining and kitchen, bedrooms are carpeted, and tile floors for bathrooms. A kitchen with smooth countertops, ample cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances. A hookup connection is available for washer and dryer. For climate control, ceiling fans, centralized A/C and electric heating are installed. With two balconies and a small patio, enjoy some much-needed relaxation.
Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, and HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
There is a 1 car garage - attached / one more spot by the pool.

Pets on the property are negotiable.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Colina Del Sol Park and Chollas Park.

(RLNE5630287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3980 60th Street Unit 41 have any available units?
3980 60th Street Unit 41 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3980 60th Street Unit 41 have?
Some of 3980 60th Street Unit 41's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3980 60th Street Unit 41 currently offering any rent specials?
3980 60th Street Unit 41 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3980 60th Street Unit 41 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3980 60th Street Unit 41 is pet friendly.
Does 3980 60th Street Unit 41 offer parking?
Yes, 3980 60th Street Unit 41 does offer parking.
Does 3980 60th Street Unit 41 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3980 60th Street Unit 41 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3980 60th Street Unit 41 have a pool?
Yes, 3980 60th Street Unit 41 has a pool.
Does 3980 60th Street Unit 41 have accessible units?
No, 3980 60th Street Unit 41 does not have accessible units.
Does 3980 60th Street Unit 41 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3980 60th Street Unit 41 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3980 60th Street Unit 41?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity