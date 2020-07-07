All apartments in San Diego
3962 60th st unit 69

3962 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3962 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3962 60th st unit 69 Available 12/20/19 Two Bedroom Townhome For Rent- **Coming Soon** - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful townhouse in East San Diego. It features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, private patio, Washer/Dryer, 1 Car Garage, and 1 dedicated off street parking space.

This three story townhome has a wonderful layout with the living room, dining room, and kitchen above the garage and both bedrooms including the Full Baths on the top level and opposite sides for extra privacy.

A quiet location in the complex up to the hillside. Close to shopping, transportation and schools. Walk to Food Market, and Restaurants.

This unit will not last long! More photos to come. We are accepting free applications now to hold your spot in line for showings.

(RLNE5356242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3962 60th st unit 69 have any available units?
3962 60th st unit 69 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3962 60th st unit 69 currently offering any rent specials?
3962 60th st unit 69 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3962 60th st unit 69 pet-friendly?
No, 3962 60th st unit 69 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3962 60th st unit 69 offer parking?
Yes, 3962 60th st unit 69 offers parking.
Does 3962 60th st unit 69 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3962 60th st unit 69 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3962 60th st unit 69 have a pool?
No, 3962 60th st unit 69 does not have a pool.
Does 3962 60th st unit 69 have accessible units?
No, 3962 60th st unit 69 does not have accessible units.
Does 3962 60th st unit 69 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3962 60th st unit 69 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3962 60th st unit 69 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3962 60th st unit 69 does not have units with air conditioning.

