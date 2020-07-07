Amenities

3962 60th st unit 69 Available 12/20/19 Two Bedroom Townhome For Rent- **Coming Soon** - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful townhouse in East San Diego. It features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, private patio, Washer/Dryer, 1 Car Garage, and 1 dedicated off street parking space.



This three story townhome has a wonderful layout with the living room, dining room, and kitchen above the garage and both bedrooms including the Full Baths on the top level and opposite sides for extra privacy.



A quiet location in the complex up to the hillside. Close to shopping, transportation and schools. Walk to Food Market, and Restaurants.



This unit will not last long! More photos to come. We are accepting free applications now to hold your spot in line for showings.



