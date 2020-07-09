All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

3950 Louisiana Street #101

3950 Louisiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

3950 Louisiana Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent in North Park! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Park. Approximately 874 sq. ft. Great unit with pergo floors & a fireplace in the living room. Small private patio. 1 car garage for storage or parking. Washer & dryer, stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher in the unit. Water & trash included in the rent.

Small pets allowed for additional deposit.

Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $1,850
Deposit: $1,800
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 Louisiana Street #101 have any available units?
3950 Louisiana Street #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3950 Louisiana Street #101 have?
Some of 3950 Louisiana Street #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 Louisiana Street #101 currently offering any rent specials?
3950 Louisiana Street #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 Louisiana Street #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3950 Louisiana Street #101 is pet friendly.
Does 3950 Louisiana Street #101 offer parking?
Yes, 3950 Louisiana Street #101 offers parking.
Does 3950 Louisiana Street #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3950 Louisiana Street #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 Louisiana Street #101 have a pool?
No, 3950 Louisiana Street #101 does not have a pool.
Does 3950 Louisiana Street #101 have accessible units?
No, 3950 Louisiana Street #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 Louisiana Street #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3950 Louisiana Street #101 has units with dishwashers.

