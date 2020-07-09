3950 Louisiana Street #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent in North Park! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Park. Approximately 874 sq. ft. Great unit with pergo floors & a fireplace in the living room. Small private patio. 1 car garage for storage or parking. Washer & dryer, stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher in the unit. Water & trash included in the rent.



Small pets allowed for additional deposit.



Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!



Rent: $1,850

Deposit: $1,800

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



(RLNE4222054)