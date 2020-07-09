3950 Louisiana Street #101

Amenities
2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent in North Park! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Park. Approximately 874 sq. ft. Great unit with pergo floors & a fireplace in the living room. Small private patio. 1 car garage for storage or parking. Washer & dryer, stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher in the unit. Water & trash included in the rent.
Small pets allowed for additional deposit.
Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!
Rent: $1,850
Deposit: $1,800
Application Fee: $40 per person
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com
(RLNE4222054)