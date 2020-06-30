3947 Sequoia Street

Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Split the security deposit over 2 months. Move-in cost 1st months rent + 1/2 security deposit. Want to see the property? Contact Tom Drake - Text: (760) 504-8000- Email: mrtomdrake@gmail.com



You will fall for this 3 bed/3.5 bath + office/optional room home nestled 1.5 blocks from bayfront at Crown Point Shores and its miles of sandy beaches and bike trail/walkways around the bay. All kinds of outdoor activities are right in your backyard! Relax in the office/penthouse room, complete with a 1/2 bath, wet bar with granite countertop, and a mini-refrigerator or out on the private 320 sf roof deck. Enjoy the bay view or watch your favorite football game. There's even an outdoor fireplace for chilly evenings. This top floor is the perfect place to escape to where you can enjoy the outdoors in the comfort of your own home. The first level enjoys an open flowing "great room" type of floor plan with a corner fireplace, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, and tall baseboards.



The kitchen was designed with slab granite countertops & breakfast bar, custom backsplash, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and oven & hood. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet (4 X 11...which is NOT included in the master bedroom sq ft) and a spacious bath with dual vanity, separate soaking tub & shower adorned in travertine. Other features of this home are designer plumbing fixtures, dual glazed vinyl windows, 8' interior & exterior doors with rubbed oil hardware, tile roofing, plumbed for A/C, CAT 5 networked, pre-wired for stereo & entertainment system, security system, closed-circuit TV (video surveillance at front door, back door, garage & roof deck) and a 2 car side by side garage-port.



Rental facts & requirements:

* AVAILABLE: 4/4/2020

* No pets.

* No cosigners.

* 1-year lease only.

* Must show 3.5 times the rent in earned income (all tenants combined).

* Must have good credit (credit check is $30.00).



