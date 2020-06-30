All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

3947 Sequoia Street

3947 Sequoia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3947 Sequoia Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Split the security deposit over 2 months. Move-in cost 1st months rent + 1/2 security deposit. Want to see the property? Contact Tom Drake - Text: (760) 504-8000- Email: mrtomdrake@gmail.com

You will fall for this 3 bed/3.5 bath + office/optional room home nestled 1.5 blocks from bayfront at Crown Point Shores and its miles of sandy beaches and bike trail/walkways around the bay. All kinds of outdoor activities are right in your backyard! Relax in the office/penthouse room, complete with a 1/2 bath, wet bar with granite countertop, and a mini-refrigerator or out on the private 320 sf roof deck. Enjoy the bay view or watch your favorite football game. There's even an outdoor fireplace for chilly evenings. This top floor is the perfect place to escape to where you can enjoy the outdoors in the comfort of your own home. The first level enjoys an open flowing "great room" type of floor plan with a corner fireplace, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, and tall baseboards.

The kitchen was designed with slab granite countertops & breakfast bar, custom backsplash, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and oven & hood. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet (4 X 11...which is NOT included in the master bedroom sq ft) and a spacious bath with dual vanity, separate soaking tub & shower adorned in travertine. Other features of this home are designer plumbing fixtures, dual glazed vinyl windows, 8' interior & exterior doors with rubbed oil hardware, tile roofing, plumbed for A/C, CAT 5 networked, pre-wired for stereo & entertainment system, security system, closed-circuit TV (video surveillance at front door, back door, garage & roof deck) and a 2 car side by side garage-port.

Rental facts & requirements:
* AVAILABLE: 4/4/2020
* No pets.
* No cosigners.
* 1-year lease only.
* Must show 3.5 times the rent in earned income (all tenants combined).
* Must have good credit (credit check is $30.00).

Want to see the property? Contact Tom Drake - Text: (760) 504-8000- Email: mrtomdrake@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3947 Sequoia Street have any available units?
3947 Sequoia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3947 Sequoia Street have?
Some of 3947 Sequoia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3947 Sequoia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3947 Sequoia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3947 Sequoia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3947 Sequoia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3947 Sequoia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3947 Sequoia Street offers parking.
Does 3947 Sequoia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3947 Sequoia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3947 Sequoia Street have a pool?
No, 3947 Sequoia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3947 Sequoia Street have accessible units?
No, 3947 Sequoia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3947 Sequoia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3947 Sequoia Street has units with dishwashers.

