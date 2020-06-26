3939 Nobel 157

Amenities
Cozy studio in The Venetian Community, a desirable location of UTC. Excellent location close to all! - FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: EMAIL EMAIL EMAIL
Advent Property Management
Agent: Chris Vasilakis /CALBRE# 01861996
Email: christinavasilakis@yahoo.com ( email inquires only please )
Don't think you can buy a home? Ask me about little to no down payment programs available!
LISTING DETAIL
This cozy studio is in the attractive community of The Venetian. This unit offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit and mirrored closets. Also included in this unit is space for dining room table and living area. This community offers plenty of amenities to enjoy including but not limited to: two tennis courts, a swimming pool and spa with BBQ picnic areas, and a fitness center. This unit is within walking distance to UCSD shuttle bus stops, plenty of shopping (grocery and pleasure), trails for hiking, walking, running, and biking.
This cozy studio 1 bath condo features:
* Roomy kitchen with added dishwasher and microwave
* Very clean interior with all new touches
* One assigned parking spot
* Nice Size Patio
* Gated community with community pool and spa and BBQ areas
* Close to parks and trails
* Walk to grocery stores, malls and La Jolla Village Dr shopping center
BONUS: Washer and Dryer Included
Address: 3939 Nobel Drive Unit 157 San Diego, CA 92122
Security Deposit same as rent
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Cable and Phone
No Smoking allowed in this property
No Pets allowed in this property
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: EMAIL EMAIL EMAIL
Advent Property Management
Agent: Chris Vasilakis /CALBRE# 01861996
Email: christinavasilakis@yahoo.com ( email inquires only please )
Don't think you can buy a home? Ask me about little to no down payment programs available!
www.Adventmgmt.com
(RLNE3054493)