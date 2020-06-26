All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3939 Nobel 157.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3939 Nobel 157
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

3939 Nobel 157

3939 Nobel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3939 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Cozy studio in The Venetian Community, a desirable location of UTC. Excellent location close to all! - FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: EMAIL EMAIL EMAIL
Advent Property Management
Agent: Chris Vasilakis /CALBRE# 01861996
Email: christinavasilakis@yahoo.com ( email inquires only please )
Don't think you can buy a home? Ask me about little to no down payment programs available!

LISTING DETAIL
This cozy studio is in the attractive community of The Venetian. This unit offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit and mirrored closets. Also included in this unit is space for dining room table and living area. This community offers plenty of amenities to enjoy including but not limited to: two tennis courts, a swimming pool and spa with BBQ picnic areas, and a fitness center. This unit is within walking distance to UCSD shuttle bus stops, plenty of shopping (grocery and pleasure), trails for hiking, walking, running, and biking.

This cozy studio 1 bath condo features:
* Roomy kitchen with added dishwasher and microwave
* Very clean interior with all new touches
* One assigned parking spot
* Nice Size Patio
* Gated community with community pool and spa and BBQ areas
* Close to parks and trails
* Walk to grocery stores, malls and La Jolla Village Dr shopping center
BONUS: Washer and Dryer Included

Address: 3939 Nobel Drive Unit 157 San Diego, CA 92122
Security Deposit same as rent
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Cable and Phone
No Smoking allowed in this property
No Pets allowed in this property

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: EMAIL EMAIL EMAIL
Advent Property Management
Agent: Chris Vasilakis /CALBRE# 01861996
Email: christinavasilakis@yahoo.com ( email inquires only please )
Don't think you can buy a home? Ask me about little to no down payment programs available!

www.Adventmgmt.com

(RLNE3054493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 Nobel 157 have any available units?
3939 Nobel 157 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 Nobel 157 have?
Some of 3939 Nobel 157's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 Nobel 157 currently offering any rent specials?
3939 Nobel 157 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 Nobel 157 pet-friendly?
No, 3939 Nobel 157 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3939 Nobel 157 offer parking?
Yes, 3939 Nobel 157 offers parking.
Does 3939 Nobel 157 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3939 Nobel 157 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 Nobel 157 have a pool?
Yes, 3939 Nobel 157 has a pool.
Does 3939 Nobel 157 have accessible units?
No, 3939 Nobel 157 does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 Nobel 157 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3939 Nobel 157 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University