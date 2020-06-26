3939 Nobel 157

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Cozy studio in The Venetian Community, a desirable location of UTC. Excellent location close to all! - FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: EMAIL EMAIL EMAIL

Advent Property Management

Agent: Chris Vasilakis /CALBRE# 01861996

Email: christinavasilakis@yahoo.com ( email inquires only please )

Don't think you can buy a home? Ask me about little to no down payment programs available!



LISTING DETAIL

This cozy studio is in the attractive community of The Venetian. This unit offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit and mirrored closets. Also included in this unit is space for dining room table and living area. This community offers plenty of amenities to enjoy including but not limited to: two tennis courts, a swimming pool and spa with BBQ picnic areas, and a fitness center. This unit is within walking distance to UCSD shuttle bus stops, plenty of shopping (grocery and pleasure), trails for hiking, walking, running, and biking.



This cozy studio 1 bath condo features:

* Roomy kitchen with added dishwasher and microwave

* Very clean interior with all new touches

* One assigned parking spot

* Nice Size Patio

* Gated community with community pool and spa and BBQ areas

* Close to parks and trails

* Walk to grocery stores, malls and La Jolla Village Dr shopping center

BONUS: Washer and Dryer Included



Address: 3939 Nobel Drive Unit 157 San Diego, CA 92122

Security Deposit same as rent

Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Cable and Phone

No Smoking allowed in this property

No Pets allowed in this property



www.Adventmgmt.com



(RLNE3054493)