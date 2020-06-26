All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3935 Oregon Street #4
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:40 AM

3935 Oregon Street #4

3935 Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3935 Oregon Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3935 Oregon Street #4 Available 07/01/20 ***Beautiful 2 bed / 2 bath Condo in Great Neighborhood - Available 7/5*** - The location of this 2 bed / 2 bath / 809 sqft condo is a great find. Less than one block to University Ave, minutes away from Balboa Park, the 805 freeway, shopping, dining, and more! Features include:

-End unit on the second floor of a well-maintained, 2-story complex
-Gated entry
-Vaulted ceilings, gleaming laminate floors, and lots of natural light, make this space feel open and airy
-Decorative fireplace in the living room
-Separate dining area
-Kitchen comes with all stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops, and plenty of storage
-2 full baths
-Washer and dryer in the unit
-One assigned parking space

Rentals in this location don't last long. Contact us today to schedule a virtual or in-person showing!

Available 7/5. $2,175/mo rent. $2,375 deposit. Tenant pays gas/electric. Owner pays water/trash/HOA. Pets negotiable. Tenant must have current renter's insurance policy.

(RLNE3247437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Oregon Street #4 have any available units?
3935 Oregon Street #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 Oregon Street #4 have?
Some of 3935 Oregon Street #4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Oregon Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Oregon Street #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Oregon Street #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3935 Oregon Street #4 is pet friendly.
Does 3935 Oregon Street #4 offer parking?
Yes, 3935 Oregon Street #4 offers parking.
Does 3935 Oregon Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3935 Oregon Street #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Oregon Street #4 have a pool?
No, 3935 Oregon Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Oregon Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 3935 Oregon Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Oregon Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 Oregon Street #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
