3935 Oregon Street #4 Available 07/01/20 ***Beautiful 2 bed / 2 bath Condo in Great Neighborhood - Available 7/5*** - The location of this 2 bed / 2 bath / 809 sqft condo is a great find. Less than one block to University Ave, minutes away from Balboa Park, the 805 freeway, shopping, dining, and more! Features include:



-End unit on the second floor of a well-maintained, 2-story complex

-Gated entry

-Vaulted ceilings, gleaming laminate floors, and lots of natural light, make this space feel open and airy

-Decorative fireplace in the living room

-Separate dining area

-Kitchen comes with all stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops, and plenty of storage

-2 full baths

-Washer and dryer in the unit

-One assigned parking space



Rentals in this location don't last long. Contact us today to schedule a virtual or in-person showing!



Available 7/5. $2,175/mo rent. $2,375 deposit. Tenant pays gas/electric. Owner pays water/trash/HOA. Pets negotiable. Tenant must have current renter's insurance policy.



