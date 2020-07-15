All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:00 AM

3926 Kansas Street - 3930

3926 Kansas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3926 Kansas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs corner unit in North Park. This is the largest 1 bedroom onsite. Everything is new/remodeled. Brand new kitchen appliances. Beautiful cool toned wood look vinyl plank flooring is waterproof, scratch resistant, and won't crack like tile flooring. Brand new bathroom with custom tile shower. All new kitchen cabinets. Fresh paint throughout. Lots of storage closets/shelves. New carpet in the bedroom. Desirable location on Kansas St. Steps away from The Observatory on University Ave.

Shared laundry room onsite.
Small 10 unit apartment complex in highly desirable area of North Park. Across the street from The Observatory on Kansas St. between University and El Cajon Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 Kansas Street - 3930 have any available units?
3926 Kansas Street - 3930 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3926 Kansas Street - 3930 have?
Some of 3926 Kansas Street - 3930's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 Kansas Street - 3930 currently offering any rent specials?
3926 Kansas Street - 3930 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 Kansas Street - 3930 pet-friendly?
No, 3926 Kansas Street - 3930 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3926 Kansas Street - 3930 offer parking?
No, 3926 Kansas Street - 3930 does not offer parking.
Does 3926 Kansas Street - 3930 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3926 Kansas Street - 3930 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 Kansas Street - 3930 have a pool?
No, 3926 Kansas Street - 3930 does not have a pool.
Does 3926 Kansas Street - 3930 have accessible units?
No, 3926 Kansas Street - 3930 does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 Kansas Street - 3930 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3926 Kansas Street - 3930 does not have units with dishwashers.
