3926 Kansas Street - 3930

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs corner unit in North Park. This is the largest 1 bedroom onsite. Everything is new/remodeled. Brand new kitchen appliances. Beautiful cool toned wood look vinyl plank flooring is waterproof, scratch resistant, and won't crack like tile flooring. Brand new bathroom with custom tile shower. All new kitchen cabinets. Fresh paint throughout. Lots of storage closets/shelves. New carpet in the bedroom. Desirable location on Kansas St. Steps away from The Observatory on University Ave.



Shared laundry room onsite.

Small 10 unit apartment complex in highly desirable area of North Park. Across the street from The Observatory on Kansas St. between University and El Cajon Blvd.