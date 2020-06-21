All apartments in San Diego
3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio).
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio)

3922 Mount Acadia Boulevard · (760) 518-5664
Location

3922 Mount Acadia Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 461 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Studio for rent near Mt. Acadia Park - UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! - Make yourself at home in this upgraded studio sitting across from the beautiful Acadia park. This unit is attached to the main house (separately rented and currently occupied). The Kitchen includes beautiful white shaker cabinets and luxurious countertops. Please view the virtual tour below:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XJxpV3TmMoU&brand=0

Key Features: 
-Neutral paint
-White shaker cabinets
-Upgraded kitchen countertops 
-Stylish vanity shower in bathroom
-Ceiling fan
-One car port 
-Utilities included! (Water, Electric, Trash/Sewer - to a reasonable amount)

*Close proximity to:

805 Freeway
Shops and restaurants nearby
Acadia park 

Deposit is one month's rent on approved credit. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. 

Please contact Jenny, to schedule a showing 

(760) 518-5664
Pacific Property Management

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5834577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) have any available units?
3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) have?
Some of 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio)'s amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) is pet friendly.
Does 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) does offer parking.
Does 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) have a pool?
No, 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) does not have a pool.
Does 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) have accessible units?
No, 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio) does not have units with dishwashers.

