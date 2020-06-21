3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio).

Amenities

Studio for rent near Mt. Acadia Park - UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! - Make yourself at home in this upgraded studio sitting across from the beautiful Acadia park. This unit is attached to the main house (separately rented and currently occupied). The Kitchen includes beautiful white shaker cabinets and luxurious countertops. Please view the virtual tour below:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XJxpV3TmMoU&brand=0



Key Features:

-Neutral paint

-White shaker cabinets

-Upgraded kitchen countertops

-Stylish vanity shower in bathroom

-Ceiling fan

-One car port

-Utilities included! (Water, Electric, Trash/Sewer - to a reasonable amount)



*Close proximity to:



805 Freeway

Shops and restaurants nearby

Acadia park



Deposit is one month's rent on approved credit. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.



Please contact Jenny, to schedule a showing



(760) 518-5664

Pacific Property Management



No Dogs Allowed



