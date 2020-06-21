3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Studio).

Amenities
Studio for rent near Mt. Acadia Park - UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! - Make yourself at home in this upgraded studio sitting across from the beautiful Acadia park. This unit is attached to the main house (separately rented and currently occupied). The Kitchen includes beautiful white shaker cabinets and luxurious countertops. Please view the virtual tour below:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XJxpV3TmMoU&brand=0
Key Features:
-Neutral paint
-White shaker cabinets
-Upgraded kitchen countertops
-Stylish vanity shower in bathroom
-Ceiling fan
-One car port
-Utilities included! (Water, Electric, Trash/Sewer - to a reasonable amount)
*Close proximity to:
805 Freeway
Shops and restaurants nearby
Acadia park
Deposit is one month's rent on approved credit. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.
Please contact Jenny, to schedule a showing
(760) 518-5664
Pacific Property Management
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5834577)