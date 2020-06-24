All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse)

3922 Mount Acadia Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3922 Mount Acadia Blvd, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3BD/2BA - Please view 360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Mt. Acadia Park - UTILITIES INCLUDED - Virtual Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EG46BJZN4pU&brand=0

HEY YOU!
Take a look at this wonderful 3Bd/2ba house 1500 Sq.Ft. home! Sitting across from the beautiful Acadia park, this home has a modest, low-maintenance entry with a beautiful spacious backyard. Kitchen and bathrooms were remodeled only a short time ago. Refrigerator is provided by the owner! An attached granny flat provides a nice sense of community (granny flat rented separately, and is currently occupied) with a shared washer and dryer. UTILITIES INCLUDED. Parking is easy, with lots of street parking nearby, and one space in car port. (two spaces in car port shared with granny flat) Pets are allowed with owner approval.

Please contact us to set up a showing

Don't forget to check out the Matter Point video in the link below!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EG46BJZN4pU&brand=0

(760) 518-5664
Pacific Property Management

(RLNE4590231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) have any available units?
3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) have?
Some of 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse)'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) is pet friendly.
Does 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) offers parking.
Does 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) have a pool?
No, 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) does not have a pool.
Does 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) have accessible units?
No, 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse) does not have units with dishwashers.
