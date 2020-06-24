3922 Mount Acadia Blvd. (Mainhouse)

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3BD/2BA - Please view 360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Mt. Acadia Park - UTILITIES INCLUDED - Virtual Tour:

HEY YOU!

Take a look at this wonderful 3Bd/2ba house 1500 Sq.Ft. home! Sitting across from the beautiful Acadia park, this home has a modest, low-maintenance entry with a beautiful spacious backyard. Kitchen and bathrooms were remodeled only a short time ago. Refrigerator is provided by the owner! An attached granny flat provides a nice sense of community (granny flat rented separately, and is currently occupied) with a shared washer and dryer. UTILITIES INCLUDED. Parking is easy, with lots of street parking nearby, and one space in car port. (two spaces in car port shared with granny flat) Pets are allowed with owner approval.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EG46BJZN4pU&brand=0



