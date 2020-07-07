All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3922 8th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3922 8th Avenue
Last updated November 11 2019 at 3:33 AM

3922 8th Avenue

3922 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3922 8th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!
3920 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Rental Details:
• Beautiful Studio Apartment
• Rent: $1695 per month
• Deposit: Half Month’s Rent
• Pet Deposit: $300 – ALL PET BREEDS & SIZES WELCOME (2 Pet Max)
• 6-12 Month Lease Terms
• Water, Sewer, Trash Included

Apartment Features:
• Smart Home Technology
• Vinyl Wood Floors
• Separate Sleeping Space
• Stainless Steel Appliances and Quartz Counters
• Washer & Dryer In Unit
• Upgraded Bathroom with Full-Size Bathtub
• EVERYTHING IS NEW!!!
Check out our listings on our Website: www.srmurban.com

To self-tour this unit, copy and paste the following link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1115768

To schedule a viewing for this property
Contact Taylor @ 619-353-3350 (Text / Call / Voicemail)
SRM Urban

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 8th Avenue have any available units?
3922 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 8th Avenue have?
Some of 3922 8th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3922 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3922 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3922 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3922 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3922 8th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3922 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3922 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3922 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University