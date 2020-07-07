3922 8th Avenue

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!
3920 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Rental Details:
• Beautiful Studio Apartment
• Rent: $1695 per month
• Deposit: Half Month’s Rent
• Pet Deposit: $300 – ALL PET BREEDS & SIZES WELCOME (2 Pet Max)
• 6-12 Month Lease Terms
• Water, Sewer, Trash Included
Apartment Features:
• Smart Home Technology
• Vinyl Wood Floors
• Separate Sleeping Space
• Stainless Steel Appliances and Quartz Counters
• Washer & Dryer In Unit
• Upgraded Bathroom with Full-Size Bathtub
• EVERYTHING IS NEW!!!
To schedule a viewing for this property
Contact Taylor @ 619-353-3350 (Text / Call / Voicemail)
