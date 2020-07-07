3922 8th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!

3920 8th Ave

San Diego, CA 92103



Rental Details:

• Beautiful Studio Apartment

• Rent: $1695 per month

• Deposit: Half Month’s Rent

• Pet Deposit: $300 – ALL PET BREEDS & SIZES WELCOME (2 Pet Max)

• 6-12 Month Lease Terms

• Water, Sewer, Trash Included



Apartment Features:

• Smart Home Technology

• Vinyl Wood Floors

• Separate Sleeping Space

• Stainless Steel Appliances and Quartz Counters

• Washer & Dryer In Unit

• Upgraded Bathroom with Full-Size Bathtub

• EVERYTHING IS NEW!!!

Check out our listings on our Website: www.srmurban.com



To self-tour this unit, copy and paste the following link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1115768



To schedule a viewing for this property

Contact Taylor @ 619-353-3350 (Text / Call / Voicemail)

SRM Urban



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.