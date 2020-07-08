3921 Casita Way

Amenities

Gorgeous 2B+Den/1BA House w/ Large Yard, Refinished Hardwood & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 2B+Den/1BA house available for lease in Rolando Park featuring 864 SF over one level. This charming property boasts:

-Great location down the road from large shopping centers with grocery stores, restaurants & department stores. Easy hwy 94 & 805 access!

-Lush grass in front yard and huge backyard w/ electricity-equipped storage shed, covered patio great for relaxing & firepits! Landlord-provided landscaper maintains yard!

-Gorgeous NEWLY refinished hardwood floors throughout!

-Spacious living room & bright dining area

-Cozy kitchen w/ fridge & range provided (NEW STAINLESS STEEL RANGE INSTALLED NEXT WEEK!)

-Two bright bedrooms & recently renovated bathroom w/ custom stall shower!

-Den off dining room w/ NEW carpet could be used as bedroom, office, or family room!

-Side-by-side washer/dryer in laundry room

-Central heat

-Property wired for Cox security



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2175

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Wall A/C units provided as-is

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One small pet under 30lbs considered for $40/month pet rent. (NO REPTILES ALLOWED).



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mX0qjMTFlcM



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Rolando Park

- PARKING: Driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1951



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: countertop microwave, Ring security system (functional but tenant responsible to activate and maintain if desired), wall A/C units, and surround sound speakers. Attic will be locked and tenants will not have access to it. NO REPTILES ALLOWED.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



