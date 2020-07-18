3915-8 Nobel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

La Jolla/UTC, 3915 Nobel Drive #8 - Spacious 2 story unit Near UCSD - Luxurious 2 story end unit with resort like amenities, conveniently located near UCSD and World Class shopping at the University Town Center Mall. 2 Master Bedrooms. Ceramic tile entry floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Living room has vaulted ceilings. Dining room has vaulted ceilings and a remote controlled ceiling fan with a light fixture. Bedroom #1 has His and Hers closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #2 has vaulted ceilings, His & Hers closets (1 walk in and 1 standard with mirrored wardrobe doors), remote controlled ceiling fan with light fixture, ceramic tile bathroom floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Controlled access parking.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3359258)