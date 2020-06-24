Amenities

3887-330 Pell Place Available 05/15/19 Carmel Valley, 3887 Pell Pl #330- Gated Community in Great Location! - Beautiful 3rd floor unit in the gated Pell Place development of Carmel Valley. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, movie theatres and access to both the 5 and 56 freeways. Ceramic tile entry floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom has nice views and a large walk in closet with mirrored door. Complex features a private putting green, fitness center and several BBQ areas.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



