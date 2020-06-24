All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3887-330 Pell Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3887-330 Pell Place
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

3887-330 Pell Place

3887 Pell Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3887 Pell Pl, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
media room
3887-330 Pell Place Available 05/15/19 Carmel Valley, 3887 Pell Pl #330- Gated Community in Great Location! - Beautiful 3rd floor unit in the gated Pell Place development of Carmel Valley. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, movie theatres and access to both the 5 and 56 freeways. Ceramic tile entry floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom has nice views and a large walk in closet with mirrored door. Complex features a private putting green, fitness center and several BBQ areas.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3945734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3887-330 Pell Place have any available units?
3887-330 Pell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3887-330 Pell Place have?
Some of 3887-330 Pell Place's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3887-330 Pell Place currently offering any rent specials?
3887-330 Pell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3887-330 Pell Place pet-friendly?
No, 3887-330 Pell Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3887-330 Pell Place offer parking?
Yes, 3887-330 Pell Place offers parking.
Does 3887-330 Pell Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3887-330 Pell Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3887-330 Pell Place have a pool?
No, 3887-330 Pell Place does not have a pool.
Does 3887-330 Pell Place have accessible units?
No, 3887-330 Pell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3887-330 Pell Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3887-330 Pell Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University