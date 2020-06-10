All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

3885 Caminito Litoral - 231

3885 Caminito Litoral · No Longer Available
Location

3885 Caminito Litoral, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
dogs allowed
Gorgeous Townhome in Point Loma's Sea Colony! - This welcoming 2BR / 2.5BA townhome has so many desirable amenities, we hardly know where to start!

The 1st floor features an open floor plan with spacious living room and dining area, glowing wood plank floors, and a lovely wood-burning fireplace to cozy-up to on chilly evenings. Sliding glass doors open to an enclosed front balcony, bringing in those fresh ocean breezes. Just off the front foyer is a large walk-in cloak closet, and a recently-upgraded powder room -- so easy for having company!

Flowing off the dining area (which comes complete with contemporary chandelier), your custom kitchen boasts stylish cabinetry, granite counter tops, and all stainless steel appliances. Perhaps the BEST amenity of all, an expansive private deck off the kitchen / dining area invites family barbecues or private sunbathing!

The upstairs comprises a large master bedroom suite, second bedroom, and a full bath just off the landing.

The master retreat boasts vaulted ceilings and sky windows, bringing in tons of natural light. A stunning master bath has been recently upgraded, with gleaming custom cabinets, all-new fixtures, over-sized 'his & her' sinks, and new tile flooring.

Say good-bye to parking woes with your own 2-car ATTACHED GARAGE, boasting additional storage shelves and your very own washer & dryer!

The highly sought after Sea Colony community is close to beaches, schools, transportation, great shopping, and a public library. HOA amenities include: a beautiful swimming pool, sauna, spa/hot tub, clubhouse with recreation room, playground, on-site security, and even tennis courts!

This is a non-smoking property. Cats allowed with additional deposit; no dogs please. 12-month lease term for the qualified applicant(s).

Please TEXT Hank at 619-708-1135, or Tracey at 858-232-2502 to schedule your viewing today!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2633264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 have any available units?
3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 have?
Some of 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 currently offering any rent specials?
3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 is pet friendly.
Does 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 offer parking?
Yes, 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 offers parking.
Does 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 have a pool?
Yes, 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 has a pool.
Does 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 have accessible units?
No, 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 does not have accessible units.
Does 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3885 Caminito Litoral - 231 does not have units with dishwashers.
