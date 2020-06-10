3885 Caminito Litoral - 231

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed garage hot tub pet friendly sauna tennis court dogs allowed

Gorgeous Townhome in Point Loma's Sea Colony! - This welcoming 2BR / 2.5BA townhome has so many desirable amenities, we hardly know where to start!



The 1st floor features an open floor plan with spacious living room and dining area, glowing wood plank floors, and a lovely wood-burning fireplace to cozy-up to on chilly evenings. Sliding glass doors open to an enclosed front balcony, bringing in those fresh ocean breezes. Just off the front foyer is a large walk-in cloak closet, and a recently-upgraded powder room -- so easy for having company!



Flowing off the dining area (which comes complete with contemporary chandelier), your custom kitchen boasts stylish cabinetry, granite counter tops, and all stainless steel appliances. Perhaps the BEST amenity of all, an expansive private deck off the kitchen / dining area invites family barbecues or private sunbathing!



The upstairs comprises a large master bedroom suite, second bedroom, and a full bath just off the landing.



The master retreat boasts vaulted ceilings and sky windows, bringing in tons of natural light. A stunning master bath has been recently upgraded, with gleaming custom cabinets, all-new fixtures, over-sized 'his & her' sinks, and new tile flooring.



Say good-bye to parking woes with your own 2-car ATTACHED GARAGE, boasting additional storage shelves and your very own washer & dryer!



The highly sought after Sea Colony community is close to beaches, schools, transportation, great shopping, and a public library. HOA amenities include: a beautiful swimming pool, sauna, spa/hot tub, clubhouse with recreation room, playground, on-site security, and even tennis courts!



This is a non-smoking property. Cats allowed with additional deposit; no dogs please. 12-month lease term for the qualified applicant(s).



Please TEXT Hank at 619-708-1135, or Tracey at 858-232-2502 to schedule your viewing today!



