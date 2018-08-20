All apartments in San Diego
3861 Leland St.

3861 Leland Street · No Longer Available
Location

3861 Leland Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
- Available after May 8th

Complex offers pool, hot tub & laundry room.

Unit comes with 2 off street parking spaces.

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92107, 92106

(RLNE5729993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3861 Leland St. have any available units?
3861 Leland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3861 Leland St. have?
Some of 3861 Leland St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3861 Leland St. currently offering any rent specials?
3861 Leland St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3861 Leland St. pet-friendly?
No, 3861 Leland St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3861 Leland St. offer parking?
Yes, 3861 Leland St. offers parking.
Does 3861 Leland St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3861 Leland St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3861 Leland St. have a pool?
Yes, 3861 Leland St. has a pool.
Does 3861 Leland St. have accessible units?
No, 3861 Leland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3861 Leland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3861 Leland St. does not have units with dishwashers.

