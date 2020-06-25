3854 via Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92130 Carmel Valley
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Twin home located on a 1 acre parcel shared with one other unit. Southwest exposure with views of the Torrey Pines SP ridgeline. Single level floorplan and a pet considered. Top ranked Del Mar schools.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 3854 Via del Mar have any available units?
3854 Via del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3854 Via del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
3854 Via del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 Via del Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, 3854 Via del Mar is pet friendly.
Does 3854 Via del Mar offer parking?
No, 3854 Via del Mar does not offer parking.
Does 3854 Via del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3854 Via del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 Via del Mar have a pool?
No, 3854 Via del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 3854 Via del Mar have accessible units?
No, 3854 Via del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 Via del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 3854 Via del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3854 Via del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 3854 Via del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.