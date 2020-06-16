All apartments in San Diego
3841 Ruette San Raphael
3841 Ruette San Raphael

3841 Ruette San Raphael · (760) 822-7154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
3841 Ruette San Raphael, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2372 sqft

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, bright, and light home available for move in 7/1 or sooner. With an abundance of natural light, granite countertops, travertine floors and a pleasant garden, you'll feel right at home. This model features a huge master retreat with two impressive walk-in closet and large private yard. Community features pool/spa, hiking trails, Del Mar Union Schools and SDUHSD, ease of access to 5/56/805 freeways. Home has been equipped with Tesla Charger in Garage, HVAC unit, and Turf in the backyard.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Does 3841 Ruette San Raphael have any available units?
3841 Ruette San Raphael has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 Ruette San Raphael have?
Some of 3841 Ruette San Raphael's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 Ruette San Raphael currently offering any rent specials?
3841 Ruette San Raphael isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 Ruette San Raphael pet-friendly?
No, 3841 Ruette San Raphael is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3841 Ruette San Raphael offer parking?
Yes, 3841 Ruette San Raphael does offer parking.
Does 3841 Ruette San Raphael have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3841 Ruette San Raphael offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 Ruette San Raphael have a pool?
Yes, 3841 Ruette San Raphael has a pool.
Does 3841 Ruette San Raphael have accessible units?
No, 3841 Ruette San Raphael does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 Ruette San Raphael have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3841 Ruette San Raphael has units with dishwashers.
