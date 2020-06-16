3841 Ruette San Raphael

Amenities
Beautiful, bright, and light home available for move in 7/1 or sooner. With an abundance of natural light, granite countertops, travertine floors and a pleasant garden, you'll feel right at home. This model features a huge master retreat with two impressive walk-in closet and large private yard. Community features pool/spa, hiking trails, Del Mar Union Schools and SDUHSD, ease of access to 5/56/805 freeways. Home has been equipped with Tesla Charger in Garage, HVAC unit, and Turf in the backyard.