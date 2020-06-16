3841 Ruette San Raphael

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful, bright, and light home available for move in 7/1 or sooner. With an abundance of natural light, granite countertops, travertine floors and a pleasant garden, you'll feel right at home. This model features a huge master retreat with two impressive walk-in closet and large private yard. Community features pool/spa, hiking trails, Del Mar Union Schools and SDUHSD, ease of access to 5/56/805 freeways. Home has been equipped with Tesla Charger in Garage, HVAC unit, and Turf in the backyard.