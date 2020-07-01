All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

3831 Creststone Place

3831 Creststone Place · No Longer Available
Location

3831 Creststone Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Condo in Del Mar Highlands. - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with view. Tiled kitchen includes stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Vaulted ceilings and fireplace in living room. Bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Two car garage with washer/dryer. Close to shopping and restaurants in the Del Mar Highlands Shopping Center.

12 month lease.

NO PETS.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.

If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2738082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 Creststone Place have any available units?
3831 Creststone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3831 Creststone Place have?
Some of 3831 Creststone Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3831 Creststone Place currently offering any rent specials?
3831 Creststone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 Creststone Place pet-friendly?
No, 3831 Creststone Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3831 Creststone Place offer parking?
Yes, 3831 Creststone Place offers parking.
Does 3831 Creststone Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3831 Creststone Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 Creststone Place have a pool?
No, 3831 Creststone Place does not have a pool.
Does 3831 Creststone Place have accessible units?
No, 3831 Creststone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 Creststone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3831 Creststone Place has units with dishwashers.

