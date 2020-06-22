All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3830 kettner 2/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3830 kettner 2/2
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

3830 kettner 2/2

3830 Kettner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3830 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Upgraded Mission Hills 2BR 2BA 2Cars - Property Id: 155089

Spacious Upgraded Mission Hills 2BR 2BA 2Cars Garage Parking Spaces

Huge full floor
Balcony
Huge living room
Fireplace
Full kitchen
Full bathrooms
Large Double Pane Windows
Modern interior renovations
Hard wood flooring, tile flooring, concrete balcony
Laundry washer and dryer inside

2 people 2695
3 people 2895 water sewer trash utilities PAID

Presenting over 50 premiere properties in the metro San Diego area. Contact us to find out what's coming up and to schedule a viewing with the management.

Text Call Email us today
858 229 4351
Gmail residentialsd

Preview copy paste url:
youtu.be/watch?v=q3u7dQLhHVg&list=PL8CDHWBJMXKdftYS8YDkS8tQFPy3w62jw&index=13

San Diego California Residential Relocation Services

Apartment Owners Association of America
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155089p
Property Id 155089

(RLNE5147311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 kettner 2/2 have any available units?
3830 kettner 2/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 kettner 2/2 have?
Some of 3830 kettner 2/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 kettner 2/2 currently offering any rent specials?
3830 kettner 2/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 kettner 2/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 kettner 2/2 is pet friendly.
Does 3830 kettner 2/2 offer parking?
Yes, 3830 kettner 2/2 offers parking.
Does 3830 kettner 2/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 kettner 2/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 kettner 2/2 have a pool?
No, 3830 kettner 2/2 does not have a pool.
Does 3830 kettner 2/2 have accessible units?
No, 3830 kettner 2/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 kettner 2/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 kettner 2/2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University