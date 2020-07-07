All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3826 Swift Ave

3826 Swift Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3826 Swift Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeously Remodeled Two Bedroom Apartment With Private Yard - Gorgeously remodeled from top to bottom, this tranquil North Park property boasts a very large private yard and features countless beautiful upgrades throughout -
including brand new flooring, cabinets, counters, appliances, and fixtures. With the convenience of off-street parking, in-unit laundry, and the properties close proximity to all major freeways, shopping, and restaurants - this home truly does have it all. Call today to schedule a tour and take the next steps towards making this incredible property your home.

(RLNE3780247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 Swift Ave have any available units?
3826 Swift Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3826 Swift Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3826 Swift Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 Swift Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 Swift Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3826 Swift Ave offer parking?
No, 3826 Swift Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3826 Swift Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3826 Swift Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 Swift Ave have a pool?
No, 3826 Swift Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3826 Swift Ave have accessible units?
No, 3826 Swift Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 Swift Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3826 Swift Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3826 Swift Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3826 Swift Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

