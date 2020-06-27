All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3826 Kettner.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3826 Kettner
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

3826 Kettner

3826 Kettner Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3826 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Mission Hills Spacious Upgraded 2BR 2BA 2Cars - Property Id: 142711

Spacious Upgraded Mission Hills 2BR 2BA 2Cars Garage Parking Spaces

Huge full floor
Balcony
Huge living room
Fireplace
Full kitchen
Full bathrooms
Large Double Pane Windows
Modern interior renovations
Hard wood flooring and tile flooring
Laundry washer and dryer inside

2 people 2695
3 people 2895 water sewer trash utilities paid

Coming Soon

Presenting over 50 premiere properties in the metro San Diego area

Contact us to find out what's coming up and to schedule a viewing with the management

Text Call Email us today
858 229 4351
Gmail residentialsd

Preview tour copy paste url:
youtu.be/q3u7dQLhHVg?list=PLqnIRyShwuiLMnlrAu7guvc-ADHBIOR4E

San Diego California Residential Relocation Services

Apartment Owners Association of America
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142711p
Property Id 142711

(RLNE5061800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 Kettner have any available units?
3826 Kettner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3826 Kettner have?
Some of 3826 Kettner's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 Kettner currently offering any rent specials?
3826 Kettner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 Kettner pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 Kettner is pet friendly.
Does 3826 Kettner offer parking?
Yes, 3826 Kettner offers parking.
Does 3826 Kettner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3826 Kettner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 Kettner have a pool?
No, 3826 Kettner does not have a pool.
Does 3826 Kettner have accessible units?
No, 3826 Kettner does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 Kettner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3826 Kettner has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University