All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321

3825 Elijah Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3825 Elijah Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
LIGHT & BRIGHT UPGRADED ONE BEDROOM, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! One bedroom one bath corner unit with central heat & air, lots of natural lights, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, washer & dryer in unit, community fitness center, pool & spa.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Central A/C
- Lots of Natural Light
- Living Room
- Dining room
- Walk-in closet
- Tile Floors
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- High/ Vaulted Ceilings
- Carport
- Washer
- Dryer
- Carpet
- Balcony
- Alarm System available
- Corner Unit

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Carmel Pointe Owners Association
- Fitness Room
- Swimming Pool
- Spa
- Club House

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Assigned
HOA NAME: Carmel Pointe Owners Association
YEAR BUILT: 2002
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 321
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent $30.00 per month
- Tenant to pay gas, electric, cable, internet,
- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4592108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 have any available units?
3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 have?
Some of 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 currently offering any rent specials?
3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 is pet friendly.
Does 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 offer parking?
Yes, 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 offers parking.
Does 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 have a pool?
Yes, 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 has a pool.
Does 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 have accessible units?
No, 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University