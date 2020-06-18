3825 Elijah Ct. Unit 321

Amenities

LIGHT & BRIGHT UPGRADED ONE BEDROOM, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! One bedroom one bath corner unit with central heat & air, lots of natural lights, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, washer & dryer in unit, community fitness center, pool & spa.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Central A/C

- Lots of Natural Light

- Living Room

- Dining room

- Walk-in closet

- Tile Floors

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- High/ Vaulted Ceilings

- Carport

- Washer

- Dryer

- Carpet

- Balcony

- Alarm System available

- Corner Unit



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Carmel Pointe Owners Association

- Fitness Room

- Swimming Pool

- Spa

- Club House



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Assigned

HOA NAME: Carmel Pointe Owners Association

YEAR BUILT: 2002

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 321

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent $30.00 per month

- Tenant to pay gas, electric, cable, internet,

- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer, gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals.



Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



