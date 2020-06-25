Amenities

3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 Available 08/10/19 Lovely 1B/1BA Condo w/ A/C, 2 Reserved Parking Spaces & Extra Storage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 1B/1BA apartment available for lease featuring approximately 694 SF of living space located in the Pacific Ridge HOA. This third story unit boasts:

-Prime location just off University Ave and Park Blvd--walking distance to some of San Diego's best restaurants, cafes & nightlife! Plus easy access to highway 163.

-1 garage parking plus 1 reserved parking space!

-Built in bike rack in front of garage parking.

-Community features locking gates & coin-operated washer/dryer in building.

-New carpet

-Air conditioning

-Kitchen featuring: all upgraded stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, range, built-in microwave) & ample cabinet space

-Bedroom features 2 full size closets, additional storage and shelving, and attached full bathroom with extra cabinetry!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1775

- WASHER/DRYER: Coin-op in building.

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/jDTCj9qca9w

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Hillcrest

- FLOORING: Carpet & tile

- PARKING: 1 garage parking plus 1 reserved parking space!

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, balcony

- YEAR BUILT: 1990



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



