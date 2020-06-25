All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

3815 Georgia Street Unit 304

3815 Georgia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3815 Georgia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 Available 08/10/19 Lovely 1B/1BA Condo w/ A/C, 2 Reserved Parking Spaces & Extra Storage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 1B/1BA apartment available for lease featuring approximately 694 SF of living space located in the Pacific Ridge HOA. This third story unit boasts:
-Prime location just off University Ave and Park Blvd--walking distance to some of San Diego's best restaurants, cafes & nightlife! Plus easy access to highway 163.
-1 garage parking plus 1 reserved parking space!
-Built in bike rack in front of garage parking.
-Community features locking gates & coin-operated washer/dryer in building.
-New carpet
-Air conditioning
-Kitchen featuring: all upgraded stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, range, built-in microwave) & ample cabinet space
-Bedroom features 2 full size closets, additional storage and shelving, and attached full bathroom with extra cabinetry!

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1775
- WASHER/DRYER: Coin-op in building.
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/jDTCj9qca9w
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Hillcrest
- FLOORING: Carpet & tile
- PARKING: 1 garage parking plus 1 reserved parking space!
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, balcony
- YEAR BUILT: 1990

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4201906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 have any available units?
3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 have?
Some of 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 is pet friendly.
Does 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 offer parking?
Yes, 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 offers parking.
Does 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 have a pool?
No, 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 does not have a pool.
Does 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3815 Georgia Street Unit 304 has units with dishwashers.
