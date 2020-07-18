Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3815 Georgia St #405 Available 07/20/20 2x2 Apt with 1 under ground parking space and on-site laundry, storage space. $2,200.00 mo - 2x2 apt located in Hillcrest area with underground parking (1 spot). On-site laundry. Fireplace, A/C, frig, dishwasher, microwave, new heater/AC combo, storage space. Aprox 800 Sq. Ft. 1 year lease. $2200.00 a month, $1800 sec deposit (oac).



Great credit needed, no evicts or owing landlords, clean background, 2 1/2 x's the rent in verifiable income. (3 months of paystubs May/June/July) great rental history. We do check all this. NO PETS



Available 7/20/2020 to show. Please go to bkbinc.com & put in a request for showing with a guest card to schedule a showing. Owner pays water/trash.



.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4954289)