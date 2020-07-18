All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3815 Georgia St #405

3815 Georgia Street · (619) 226-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3815 Georgia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3815 Georgia St #405 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3815 Georgia St #405 Available 07/20/20 2x2 Apt with 1 under ground parking space and on-site laundry, storage space. $2,200.00 mo - 2x2 apt located in Hillcrest area with underground parking (1 spot). On-site laundry. Fireplace, A/C, frig, dishwasher, microwave, new heater/AC combo, storage space. Aprox 800 Sq. Ft. 1 year lease. $2200.00 a month, $1800 sec deposit (oac).

Great credit needed, no evicts or owing landlords, clean background, 2 1/2 x's the rent in verifiable income. (3 months of paystubs May/June/July) great rental history. We do check all this. NO PETS

Available 7/20/2020 to show. Please go to bkbinc.com & put in a request for showing with a guest card to schedule a showing. Owner pays water/trash.

.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4954289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

