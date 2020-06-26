3807 Richmond Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

OWN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HILLCREST

Charming Craftsman just steps from University shopping and restaurants! This one bedroom single story DETACHED home with its romantic rocking chair front porch features new windows, paint and wood siding, lots of light, hardwood floors, plus updated electrical and plumbing! The open floor plan makes great use of its space. Upon entering the cozy living room welcomes you.



The generously sized kitchen has been updated and features solid counter tops and a breakfast nook. For added convenience, the bedroom has a built out walk in closet with extra storage. Added garage/storage unit to the back of home with electrical. This is a must see!

OWN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HILLCREST

Charming Craftsman just steps from University shopping and restaurants! This one bedroom single story DETACHED home with its romantic rocking chair front porch features new windows, paint and wood siding, lots of light, hardwood floors, plus updated electrical and plumbing! The open floor plan makes great use of its space. Upon entering the cozy living room welcomes you.



The generously sized kitchen has been updated and features solid counter tops and a breakfast nook. For added convenience, the bedroom has a built out walk in closet with extra storage. Added garage/storage unit to the back of home with electrical. This is a must see!