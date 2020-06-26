All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 29 2019 at 11:15 PM

3807 Richmond Street

3807 Richmond Street · No Longer Available
Location

3807 Richmond Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
OWN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HILLCREST
Charming Craftsman just steps from University shopping and restaurants! This one bedroom single story DETACHED home with its romantic rocking chair front porch features new windows, paint and wood siding, lots of light, hardwood floors, plus updated electrical and plumbing! The open floor plan makes great use of its space. Upon entering the cozy living room welcomes you.

The generously sized kitchen has been updated and features solid counter tops and a breakfast nook. For added convenience, the bedroom has a built out walk in closet with extra storage. Added garage/storage unit to the back of home with electrical. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 Richmond Street have any available units?
3807 Richmond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 Richmond Street have?
Some of 3807 Richmond Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 Richmond Street currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Richmond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Richmond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3807 Richmond Street is pet friendly.
Does 3807 Richmond Street offer parking?
Yes, 3807 Richmond Street offers parking.
Does 3807 Richmond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Richmond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Richmond Street have a pool?
No, 3807 Richmond Street does not have a pool.
Does 3807 Richmond Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3807 Richmond Street has accessible units.
Does 3807 Richmond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 Richmond Street has units with dishwashers.
