3807 Richmond Street

Amenities
OWN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HILLCREST
Charming Craftsman just steps from University shopping and restaurants! This one bedroom single story DETACHED home with its romantic rocking chair front porch features new windows, paint and wood siding, lots of light, hardwood floors, plus updated electrical and plumbing! The open floor plan makes great use of its space. Upon entering the cozy living room welcomes you.
The generously sized kitchen has been updated and features solid counter tops and a breakfast nook. For added convenience, the bedroom has a built out walk in closet with extra storage. Added garage/storage unit to the back of home with electrical. This is a must see!
OWN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HILLCREST
Charming Craftsman just steps from University shopping and restaurants! This one bedroom single story DETACHED home with its romantic rocking chair front porch features new windows, paint and wood siding, lots of light, hardwood floors, plus updated electrical and plumbing! The open floor plan makes great use of its space. Upon entering the cozy living room welcomes you.
The generously sized kitchen has been updated and features solid counter tops and a breakfast nook. For added convenience, the bedroom has a built out walk in closet with extra storage. Added garage/storage unit to the back of home with electrical. This is a must see!