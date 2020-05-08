All apartments in San Diego
3805 Shiloh Road
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

3805 Shiloh Road

3805 Shiloh Road · No Longer Available
Location

3805 Shiloh Road, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL, CENTERALLY LOCATED HOME! PETS NEGOTIABLE, ACT NOW BEFORE IT IS GONE! - Charming home, centrally located on corner lot. Hardwood floors, large family room. Home boast with lots of charm, convenient to shops, mass transit, and restaurants. Eat in kitchen nook, patio, all appliances and new washer & dryer in the home. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with extra bonus room, can be additional bedroom or office space. won't last long.

This CHARMING Home Boasts:

-Hard wood and Mexican tile floors throughout
-Outside shed with windows, skylights and electricity; great for a home office
-Side yard including flowering plants and a vegetable box
-Back patio
-Eat-in kitchen
-ADT alarm system ready for activation
-Talavera Shower and Sink in Bathroom
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Dishwasher
-Refrigerator
-Stove/Oven
-Washer/Dryer Included

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Living Room
- Breakfast nook
- Open floor plan
- Tile Floors
- Washer
- Dryer
- Energy Efficient Windows
- Alarm System available
- Recessed lighting
- Walking Distance to Shops
- Walking distance to mass transit
- Walking distance to restaurants
- Corner Home

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: (list parking info)
YEAR BUILT: (l954)
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5139878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Shiloh Road have any available units?
3805 Shiloh Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 Shiloh Road have?
Some of 3805 Shiloh Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Shiloh Road currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Shiloh Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Shiloh Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 Shiloh Road is pet friendly.
Does 3805 Shiloh Road offer parking?
Yes, 3805 Shiloh Road offers parking.
Does 3805 Shiloh Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3805 Shiloh Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Shiloh Road have a pool?
No, 3805 Shiloh Road does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Shiloh Road have accessible units?
No, 3805 Shiloh Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Shiloh Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 Shiloh Road has units with dishwashers.
