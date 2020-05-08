3805 Shiloh Road

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL, CENTERALLY LOCATED HOME! PETS NEGOTIABLE, ACT NOW BEFORE IT IS GONE! - Charming home, centrally located on corner lot. Hardwood floors, large family room. Home boast with lots of charm, convenient to shops, mass transit, and restaurants. Eat in kitchen nook, patio, all appliances and new washer & dryer in the home. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with extra bonus room, can be additional bedroom or office space. won't last long.



This CHARMING Home Boasts:



-Hard wood and Mexican tile floors throughout

-Outside shed with windows, skylights and electricity; great for a home office

-Side yard including flowering plants and a vegetable box

-Back patio

-Eat-in kitchen

-ADT alarm system ready for activation

-Talavera Shower and Sink in Bathroom

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Dishwasher

-Refrigerator

-Stove/Oven

-Washer/Dryer Included



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: (list parking info)

YEAR BUILT: (l954)

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



(RLNE5139878)