3800 KENDALL STREET UNIT 1

Crown Point Condo - 2BD/2BA w/ Bay Views & Parking! - Enjoy bay-side living with a views of Fiesta Bay in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Pacific Beach condo. Located on the first floor in a small 4-unit complex, this spacious condo highlights an open concept layout with large windows looking out to the bay that provide an abundance of natural light! The kitchen provides a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven and island counter. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. The condo also includes a small patio, ceiling fans and ample storage space throughout, and 2 assigned tandem parking spaces. The entire Mission Bay Park, with its beach, boat launch, and many miles of its walking/biking paths is less than a block away. The location places you mere minutes away from freeway access, beaches, and Downtown San Diego, near a variety of dining and entertainment options!



*New windows are scheduled to be installed in 4 weeks*



Available: June 12, 2020

Rent: $2,795

Deposit: $2,800

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities Included: water, sewer, trash:



Be advised:

Laundry: On-site, coin-op

No Pets

No smoking permitted



