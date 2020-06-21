All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3800 KENDALL STREET UNIT 1

3800 Kendall Street · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Kendall Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Crown Point Condo - 2BD/2BA w/ Bay Views & Parking! - Enjoy bay-side living with a views of Fiesta Bay in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Pacific Beach condo. Located on the first floor in a small 4-unit complex, this spacious condo highlights an open concept layout with large windows looking out to the bay that provide an abundance of natural light! The kitchen provides a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven and island counter. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. The condo also includes a small patio, ceiling fans and ample storage space throughout, and 2 assigned tandem parking spaces. The entire Mission Bay Park, with its beach, boat launch, and many miles of its walking/biking paths is less than a block away. The location places you mere minutes away from freeway access, beaches, and Downtown San Diego, near a variety of dining and entertainment options!

*New windows are scheduled to be installed in 4 weeks*

Available: June 12, 2020
Rent: $2,795
Deposit: $2,800
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities Included: water, sewer, trash:

Be advised:
Laundry: On-site, coin-op
No Pets
No smoking permitted

Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.

Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE# 01272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

