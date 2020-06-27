3783 36th St Unit 2.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

JUST REDUCED!! Spacious 2BR/2BA home with backyard. Pet friendly!!! - Welcome home to this spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo on the border of North Park!! Located in a gated community, experience the delights of this small six-unit community. This lower level home is pet-friendly with lots of private outdoor space.



The large living room offers a warm welcome as you come home from a long day at work and unwind. The kitchen is equipped with plenty of space for a dining room table and versatile cabinets for a variety of items. Beyond the kitchen is your private fenced in patio with an extra storage unit.



The bedrooms have faux wood blinds and large closets. The master bedroom has exclusive access to the private bathroom. The guest bedroom offers a large closet, blinds and carpet and a bathroom across the hall. Enjoy the convenience of a full bathroom with newer vanities and flooring.



This home won't last long, call today to schedule a tour!



