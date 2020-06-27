All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
3783 36th St Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3783 36th St Unit 2
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:54 PM

3783 36th St Unit 2

3783 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3783 36th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED!! Spacious 2BR/2BA home with backyard. Pet friendly!!! - Welcome home to this spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo on the border of North Park!! Located in a gated community, experience the delights of this small six-unit community. This lower level home is pet-friendly with lots of private outdoor space.

The large living room offers a warm welcome as you come home from a long day at work and unwind. The kitchen is equipped with plenty of space for a dining room table and versatile cabinets for a variety of items. Beyond the kitchen is your private fenced in patio with an extra storage unit.

The bedrooms have faux wood blinds and large closets. The master bedroom has exclusive access to the private bathroom. The guest bedroom offers a large closet, blinds and carpet and a bathroom across the hall. Enjoy the convenience of a full bathroom with newer vanities and flooring.

This home won't last long, call today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE1856416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3783 36th St Unit 2 have any available units?
3783 36th St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3783 36th St Unit 2 have?
Some of 3783 36th St Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3783 36th St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3783 36th St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3783 36th St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3783 36th St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3783 36th St Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 3783 36th St Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3783 36th St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3783 36th St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3783 36th St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3783 36th St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3783 36th St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3783 36th St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3783 36th St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3783 36th St Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly PlacesSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University