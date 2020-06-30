Rent Calculator
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM

3778 Mykonos Ln
3778 Mykonos Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3778 Mykonos Lane, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Listing agent/owner: Patty Moore-Davidson 858-613-9484; patty@pattymd.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3778 Mykonos Ln have any available units?
3778 Mykonos Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3778 Mykonos Ln have?
Some of 3778 Mykonos Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3778 Mykonos Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3778 Mykonos Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3778 Mykonos Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3778 Mykonos Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3778 Mykonos Ln offer parking?
No, 3778 Mykonos Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3778 Mykonos Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3778 Mykonos Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3778 Mykonos Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3778 Mykonos Ln has a pool.
Does 3778 Mykonos Ln have accessible units?
No, 3778 Mykonos Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3778 Mykonos Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3778 Mykonos Ln has units with dishwashers.
