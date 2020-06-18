3778 50th Street Unit 12

Amenities
3778 50th st unit 12 - One Bed/One Bath Apartment For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this downstairs 1 bedroom apartment for rent in San Diego. This unit comes with one designated parking spot, and a spacious front patio!
Other Amenities
- Portable AC unit
- Appliances - Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Oven.
- Brand new carpets throughout.
- New paint.
- On-site laundry.
Please fill out a free application to schedule a showing! Applications are free and on our website. Tenantplanet.com
Lease Terms:
- One year lease
- Property available to move-in 07/01/2020
- Rent $1,250/mo
- Security deposit: $1,500
- Tenants to pay for SDGE
- Utilities included: Water, Trash collection.
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted in the premises.
- Parking: One parking spot assigned.
(RLNE5713024)