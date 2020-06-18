3778 50th Street Unit 12

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3778 50th st unit 12 - One Bed/One Bath Apartment For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this downstairs 1 bedroom apartment for rent in San Diego. This unit comes with one designated parking spot, and a spacious front patio!



Other Amenities

- Portable AC unit

- Appliances - Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Oven.

- Brand new carpets throughout.

- New paint.

- On-site laundry.



Please fill out a free application to schedule a showing! Applications are free and on our website. Tenantplanet.com



Lease Terms:



- One year lease

- Property available to move-in 07/01/2020

- Rent $1,250/mo

- Security deposit: $1,500

- Tenants to pay for SDGE

- Utilities included: Water, Trash collection.

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No Smoking permitted in the premises.

- Parking: One parking spot assigned.



(RLNE5713024)