Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3778 50th Street Unit 12

3778 50th Street · (415) 610-9055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3778 50th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3778 50th Street Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3778 50th st unit 12 - One Bed/One Bath Apartment For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this downstairs 1 bedroom apartment for rent in San Diego. This unit comes with one designated parking spot, and a spacious front patio!

Other Amenities
- Portable AC unit
- Appliances - Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Oven.
- Brand new carpets throughout.
- New paint.
- On-site laundry.

Please fill out a free application to schedule a showing! Applications are free and on our website. Tenantplanet.com

Lease Terms:

- One year lease
- Property available to move-in 07/01/2020
- Rent $1,250/mo
- Security deposit: $1,500
- Tenants to pay for SDGE
- Utilities included: Water, Trash collection.
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted in the premises.
- Parking: One parking spot assigned.

(RLNE5713024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

