3778 50th Street Unit 12

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Book a showing now and come see for yourself this cozy, unfurnished 576 square foot apartment in a quiet and secluded City Heights neighborhood in San Diego, California. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands to and from nearby shops, restaurants, stores, and other establishments can be accomplished on foot or by bicycle. It has 1 intimate bedroom, 1 bathroom with a tub and shower, and a designated parking spot right in front of the apartment. Inside, the home features carpeted and tiled flooring, and a cozy dining room. The lovely kitchen consists of fine cabinetry for storage, smooth quartz countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedroom is well-lit thanks to its wide windows that allow ample sunlight to enter the home. Pets are allowed in the property with a $500 deposit per pet. For your laundry needs, a coin-operated washer and dryer are provided.



Walk score: 76



Nearby parks include Colina del Sol Park, Colina Del Sol Park and City Heights Community Recreation Center



Nearby Schools:

Marshall Elementary School - 0.31 miles

Euclid Elementary School - 0.48 miles

Fay Elementary School - 0.36 miles

Ibarra Elementary School - 0.45 miles

City Heights Preparatory Charter - 0.1 miles



Bus lines:

7 Downtown San Diego - University/College - 0.2 miles

10 Old Town - University/College - 0.3 miles

852 University & 54th - Grossmont Transit Ctr - 0.3 miles

965 City Heights Shuttle - 0.3 miles



