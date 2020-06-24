All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3778 50th Street Unit 12

3778 50th St · No Longer Available
Location

3778 50th St, San Diego, CA 92105
Chollas Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Book a showing now and come see for yourself this cozy, unfurnished 576 square foot apartment in a quiet and secluded City Heights neighborhood in San Diego, California. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands to and from nearby shops, restaurants, stores, and other establishments can be accomplished on foot or by bicycle. It has 1 intimate bedroom, 1 bathroom with a tub and shower, and a designated parking spot right in front of the apartment. Inside, the home features carpeted and tiled flooring, and a cozy dining room. The lovely kitchen consists of fine cabinetry for storage, smooth quartz countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedroom is well-lit thanks to its wide windows that allow ample sunlight to enter the home. Pets are allowed in the property with a $500 deposit per pet. For your laundry needs, a coin-operated washer and dryer are provided.

Walk score: 76

Nearby parks include Colina del Sol Park, Colina Del Sol Park and City Heights Community Recreation Center

Nearby Schools:
Marshall Elementary School - 0.31 miles
Euclid Elementary School - 0.48 miles
Fay Elementary School - 0.36 miles
Ibarra Elementary School - 0.45 miles
City Heights Preparatory Charter - 0.1 miles

Bus lines:
7 Downtown San Diego - University/College - 0.2 miles
10 Old Town - University/College - 0.3 miles
852 University & 54th - Grossmont Transit Ctr - 0.3 miles
965 City Heights Shuttle - 0.3 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3778 50th Street Unit 12 have any available units?
3778 50th Street Unit 12 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3778 50th Street Unit 12 have?
Some of 3778 50th Street Unit 12's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Is 3778 50th Street Unit 12 currently offering any rent specials?
3778 50th Street Unit 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3778 50th Street Unit 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3778 50th Street Unit 12 is pet friendly.
Does 3778 50th Street Unit 12 offer parking?
Yes, 3778 50th Street Unit 12 offers parking.
Does 3778 50th Street Unit 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3778 50th Street Unit 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3778 50th Street Unit 12 have a pool?
No, 3778 50th Street Unit 12 does not have a pool.
Does 3778 50th Street Unit 12 have accessible units?
No, 3778 50th Street Unit 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3778 50th Street Unit 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3778 50th Street Unit 12 has units with dishwashers.
