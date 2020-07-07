All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

3776 10th Avenue

3776 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3776 10th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Hillcrest - Detached House - Yard - Assigned Parking Space - - Hillcrest
- Detached House
- Yard
- Assigned Parking Space
- Wood Floors
- Remodeled Bathroom
- Walk In Shower
- Enclosed Front Porch
- Central Heating

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5401024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3776 10th Avenue have any available units?
3776 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3776 10th Avenue have?
Some of 3776 10th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3776 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3776 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3776 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3776 10th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3776 10th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3776 10th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3776 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3776 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3776 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3776 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3776 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3776 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3776 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3776 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

