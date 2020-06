Amenities

3775 Georgia Street - #404 Available 07/01/20 Fun & Spacious 1 bed/1bath apt in Hillcrest with AMAZING view - 1 bed/1bath apartment in Hillcrest

Walking distance to so many shops/restaurants in Hillcrest & North Park



Amazing Views of North Park and beyond from living room balcony and bedroom window

No neighbors above!



Hardwood floor in both living room and bedroom

Tile in bathroom and kitchen



Tons of storage in bathroom

Tons of storage in Kitchen cupboards and drawers

Stainless steel appliances in full Kitchen



Fireplace in living room: real fire



Laundry room onsite

2 assigned parking spots in a covered/secured garage



Call or Text Blair at (858) 997-7365 to view!



