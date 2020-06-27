All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:15 AM

3769 Albatross Street

3769 Albatross Street · No Longer Available
Location

3769 Albatross Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3769 Albatross Street Available 09/01/19 Private large Unit--Close to Mercy Hospital & UCSD Hillcrest - This private Mission Hills apartment is perched atop the back garages to a front house. Address is 3769 Albatross, but the entrance is in alley street called Robinson Mews.
This apartment features:
* Private Gated Back Entrance
* One Bedroom w/Walk In Closet
* Large Outdoor Patio
* One Indoor Parking Space
* Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher)
* Washer & Dryer (Tenant Responsible for Any Repairs)
* Only a Few Blocks to Mercy Hospital
* Small quiet dog under 25 lbs considered with $500 Pet Deposit & Additional Pet Rent
* One Year Lease
* Security Deposit Same As Rent
* No Smoking Unit/Sorry no Section 8
* $35 Application Fee www.thomasrealtors.net
* Call to View Today!
* Agent: Tiffany Patton
* Thomas Realtors: 619.296.6343 x 301
* CalBRE Lic. #01800423

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3854237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3769 Albatross Street have any available units?
3769 Albatross Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3769 Albatross Street have?
Some of 3769 Albatross Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3769 Albatross Street currently offering any rent specials?
3769 Albatross Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3769 Albatross Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3769 Albatross Street is pet friendly.
Does 3769 Albatross Street offer parking?
Yes, 3769 Albatross Street offers parking.
Does 3769 Albatross Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3769 Albatross Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3769 Albatross Street have a pool?
No, 3769 Albatross Street does not have a pool.
Does 3769 Albatross Street have accessible units?
No, 3769 Albatross Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3769 Albatross Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3769 Albatross Street has units with dishwashers.
