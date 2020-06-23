All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3760 Dana Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3760 Dana Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

3760 Dana Place

3760 Dana Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3760 Dana Place, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
pet friendly
$250 OFF / 1ST MONTH RENT*** Beautiful, Classic Craftsman in Mission Hills - This is truly a classic craftsman home nestled in the historic Mission Hills neighborhood of San Diego, on a lovely cul-de-sac street. This is the front house of a 3 unit compound. The living room is spacious with a lot of light, it opens to the dining/ office area on the right which features an original built-in china cabinet and open modern kitchen further along. The kitchen has all modern appliances and washer and dryer, as well. The bedrooms are just on the left off the living room, with the bathroom in between. One of the bedrooms has a door leading out on the patio which also can be accessed from the living/kitchen area. The patio is shared with the other 2 units and is perfect for enjoying the beautiful San Diego weather.

Mission Hills is one of San Diego's oldest neighborhoods, located above Old Town and the Mission. You will find Vons, Lazy Acres and some terrific restaurants, coffee houses and boutiques, all just a short walk away. The home is also just a couple minutes drive to Hillcrest with all its fabulous dining shops and movie theatres as well. Little Italy is just down the Hill as is, of course, the Harborside.

The home features:
Washer and Dryer;
Dishwasher;
Patio;
Gardening service;
Decorative fireplace;
Ceiling fans.

The tenant pays water, gas and electricity

PETS OK - ON APPROVAL - DEPOSIT REQUIRED

AVAILABLE NOW!

12-15 Month Lease Available

Rent: $2750
Security Deposit: $2750

Application Fee $40 per applicant

DRE Broker license 01299197

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3858535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 Dana Place have any available units?
3760 Dana Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3760 Dana Place have?
Some of 3760 Dana Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3760 Dana Place currently offering any rent specials?
3760 Dana Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 Dana Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3760 Dana Place is pet friendly.
Does 3760 Dana Place offer parking?
No, 3760 Dana Place does not offer parking.
Does 3760 Dana Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3760 Dana Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 Dana Place have a pool?
No, 3760 Dana Place does not have a pool.
Does 3760 Dana Place have accessible units?
No, 3760 Dana Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 Dana Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3760 Dana Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University