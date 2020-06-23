3760 Dana Place

Amenities

$250 OFF / 1ST MONTH RENT*** Beautiful, Classic Craftsman in Mission Hills - This is truly a classic craftsman home nestled in the historic Mission Hills neighborhood of San Diego, on a lovely cul-de-sac street. This is the front house of a 3 unit compound. The living room is spacious with a lot of light, it opens to the dining/ office area on the right which features an original built-in china cabinet and open modern kitchen further along. The kitchen has all modern appliances and washer and dryer, as well. The bedrooms are just on the left off the living room, with the bathroom in between. One of the bedrooms has a door leading out on the patio which also can be accessed from the living/kitchen area. The patio is shared with the other 2 units and is perfect for enjoying the beautiful San Diego weather.



Mission Hills is one of San Diego's oldest neighborhoods, located above Old Town and the Mission. You will find Vons, Lazy Acres and some terrific restaurants, coffee houses and boutiques, all just a short walk away. The home is also just a couple minutes drive to Hillcrest with all its fabulous dining shops and movie theatres as well. Little Italy is just down the Hill as is, of course, the Harborside.



The home features:

Washer and Dryer;

Dishwasher;

Patio;

Gardening service;

Decorative fireplace;

Ceiling fans.



The tenant pays water, gas and electricity



PETS OK - ON APPROVAL - DEPOSIT REQUIRED



AVAILABLE NOW!



12-15 Month Lease Available



Rent: $2750

Security Deposit: $2750



Application Fee $40 per applicant



DRE Broker license 01299197



