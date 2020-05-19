All apartments in San Diego
3760 3rd Avenue II
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

3760 3rd Avenue II

3760 3rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3760 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Upgraded Prime Location Luxury 2br2ba3car - Property Id: 133119

Spacious Upgraded Prime Location Luxury Hillcrest 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 3 Parking Spaces Total (2 inside garage 1 in driveway) Gorgeous Renovations throughout the entire interior space 100% Upgraded. All Stainless Steel Appliances. Fireplace. Quartz Countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Location just steps away from award winning restaurants, nightlife, shopping, everything else Hillcrest has to offer. Two people 2795 three people 2950 water sewer trash utilities are all paid. Contact us today to schedule a viewing with the resident manager residentialsd gmail or call/text 858 229 4351
San Diego California Luxury Apts 92103 Relocation Services AOA USA Apartment Owners Association of America Preview copy paste in browser https://youtu.be/9mqgXJNNX-0?list=PLqnIRyShwuiLMnlrAu7guvc-ADHBIOR4E
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133119p
Property Id 133119

(RLNE5291304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 3rd Avenue II have any available units?
3760 3rd Avenue II doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3760 3rd Avenue II have?
Some of 3760 3rd Avenue II's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3760 3rd Avenue II currently offering any rent specials?
3760 3rd Avenue II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 3rd Avenue II pet-friendly?
Yes, 3760 3rd Avenue II is pet friendly.
Does 3760 3rd Avenue II offer parking?
Yes, 3760 3rd Avenue II offers parking.
Does 3760 3rd Avenue II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3760 3rd Avenue II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 3rd Avenue II have a pool?
No, 3760 3rd Avenue II does not have a pool.
Does 3760 3rd Avenue II have accessible units?
No, 3760 3rd Avenue II does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 3rd Avenue II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3760 3rd Avenue II has units with dishwashers.
