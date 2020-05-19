3760 3rd Avenue II

Amenities
Spacious Upgraded Prime Location Luxury 2br2ba3car - Property Id: 133119
Spacious Upgraded Prime Location Luxury Hillcrest 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 3 Parking Spaces Total (2 inside garage 1 in driveway) Gorgeous Renovations throughout the entire interior space 100% Upgraded. All Stainless Steel Appliances. Fireplace. Quartz Countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Location just steps away from award winning restaurants, nightlife, shopping, everything else Hillcrest has to offer. Two people 2795 three people 2950 water sewer trash utilities are all paid. Contact us today to schedule a viewing with the resident manager residentialsd gmail or call/text 858 229 4351
San Diego California Luxury Apts 92103 Relocation Services AOA USA Apartment Owners Association of America Preview copy paste in browser https://youtu.be/9mqgXJNNX-0?list=PLqnIRyShwuiLMnlrAu7guvc-ADHBIOR4E
Property Id 133119
(RLNE5291304)