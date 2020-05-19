3760 3rd Avenue II

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Upgraded Prime Location Luxury 2br2ba3car - Property Id: 133119



Spacious Upgraded Prime Location Luxury Hillcrest 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 3 Parking Spaces Total (2 inside garage 1 in driveway) Gorgeous Renovations throughout the entire interior space 100% Upgraded. All Stainless Steel Appliances. Fireplace. Quartz Countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Location just steps away from award winning restaurants, nightlife, shopping, everything else Hillcrest has to offer. Two people 2795 three people 2950 water sewer trash utilities are all paid. Contact us today to schedule a viewing with the resident manager residentialsd gmail or call/text 858 229 4351

San Diego California Luxury Apts 92103 Relocation Services AOA USA Apartment Owners Association of America Preview copy paste in browser https://youtu.be/9mqgXJNNX-0?list=PLqnIRyShwuiLMnlrAu7guvc-ADHBIOR4E

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133119p

Property Id 133119



(RLNE5291304)