Amenities
Fully Renovated Three Bedroom Apartment Available in North Park!
$500 off your first full month's rent if leased before 8/23!!!!
Lovely, renovated, three bed/one bath home close to Balboa Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and much more, with quick access to 805/15/5/163/94. Nearby schools include Alba High School, Edison Elementary School, Cherokee Elementary School and several others.
Features:
- Ground level 3 bed/1 bath apartment
- Refrigerator included
- Individual garage parking
- Trash pick-up service included
- Smoke-free.
More photos and details coming soon!
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Small pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3760-28Th-St-San-Diego-CA-92104
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
