Fully Renovated Three Bedroom Apartment Available in North Park!



$500 off your first full month's rent if leased before 8/23!!!!



Lovely, renovated, three bed/one bath home close to Balboa Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and much more, with quick access to 805/15/5/163/94. Nearby schools include Alba High School, Edison Elementary School, Cherokee Elementary School and several others.



Features:

- Ground level 3 bed/1 bath apartment

- Refrigerator included

- Individual garage parking

- Trash pick-up service included

- Smoke-free.



More photos and details coming soon!



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Small pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions



Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3760-28Th-St-San-Diego-CA-92104



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



(RLNE5031692)