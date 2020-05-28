All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

3760 28th St

3760 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3760 28th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

Fully Renovated Three Bedroom Apartment Available in North Park!

$500 off your first full month's rent if leased before 8/23!!!!

Lovely, renovated, three bed/one bath home close to Balboa Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and much more, with quick access to 805/15/5/163/94. Nearby schools include Alba High School, Edison Elementary School, Cherokee Elementary School and several others.

Features:
- Ground level 3 bed/1 bath apartment
- Refrigerator included
- Individual garage parking
- Trash pick-up service included
- Smoke-free.

More photos and details coming soon!

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Small pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3760-28Th-St-San-Diego-CA-92104

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5031692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 28th St have any available units?
3760 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3760 28th St have?
Some of 3760 28th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3760 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
3760 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3760 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 3760 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 3760 28th St offers parking.
Does 3760 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3760 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 28th St have a pool?
No, 3760 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 3760 28th St have accessible units?
No, 3760 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3760 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
