3757 Carmel View Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking

Looking for a Dream Home? Don't pass this one by! this Amazing 4Bdm 3Ba home is Gorgeous in every way imaginable, Fully Remodeled Kitchen with BRAND NEW cabinets and Garnet Counter Tops & BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, an Open and Bright space that can fit your life style, immaculate home in the heart of Del Mar, this property is appointed w/ fireplace, laundry room w/ washer & dryer, and new hard flooring. Carpeted Bdms. Master walk-in closet. Large 2 car attached Garage w/ storage racks. Central Heat and Air. Lovely outdoor area w/ covered patio. Community pool & plenty of guest parking. This home is meticulously cared for, mins from 1-5 & 56, mins from shopping centers and restaurants. Located in a very Desirable neighborhood in the heart of Del Mar.Tenant pays all utilities. Del Mar Union School District. Affordable elegance a Great place to raise a family. Make an appointment now!



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,695, Available 4/25/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.