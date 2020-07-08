All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:47 PM

3757 Carmel View Road

3757 Carmel View Road · No Longer Available
Location

3757 Carmel View Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Looking for a Dream Home? Don't pass this one by! this Amazing 4Bdm 3Ba home is Gorgeous in every way imaginable, Fully Remodeled Kitchen with BRAND NEW cabinets and Garnet Counter Tops & BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, an Open and Bright space that can fit your life style, immaculate home in the heart of Del Mar, this property is appointed w/ fireplace, laundry room w/ washer & dryer, and new hard flooring. Carpeted Bdms. Master walk-in closet. Large 2 car attached Garage w/ storage racks. Central Heat and Air. Lovely outdoor area w/ covered patio. Community pool & plenty of guest parking. This home is meticulously cared for, mins from 1-5 & 56, mins from shopping centers and restaurants. Located in a very Desirable neighborhood in the heart of Del Mar.Tenant pays all utilities. Del Mar Union School District. Affordable elegance a Great place to raise a family. Make an appointment now!

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,695, Available 4/25/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3757 Carmel View Road have any available units?
3757 Carmel View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3757 Carmel View Road have?
Some of 3757 Carmel View Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3757 Carmel View Road currently offering any rent specials?
3757 Carmel View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3757 Carmel View Road pet-friendly?
No, 3757 Carmel View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3757 Carmel View Road offer parking?
Yes, 3757 Carmel View Road offers parking.
Does 3757 Carmel View Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3757 Carmel View Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3757 Carmel View Road have a pool?
Yes, 3757 Carmel View Road has a pool.
Does 3757 Carmel View Road have accessible units?
No, 3757 Carmel View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3757 Carmel View Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3757 Carmel View Road does not have units with dishwashers.

