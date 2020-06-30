All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D

3752 Balboa Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3752 Balboa Terrace, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2B/2BA Townhouse with Attached 2 Car Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Located in Bay Ho, this tri-level 2bd 2ba townhome features vaulted ceilings, over 1300 square feet of living space, and a private patio. Bottom level laundry room has washer/ dryer hook ups and ample storage space. There is a loft off the living room that features a walk-in closet. Master bedroom features 2 closets and access to the balcony. The community offers a pool. There is also nearby access to the I-5 and I-805, with easy access to the I-8.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2470
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hook ups
- A/C: No, HEAT ONLY.
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max under 20lbs each considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nj4263K4l6Y
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Bay Ho
- PARKING: Garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: No, patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1982

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5633379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D have any available units?
3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D have?
Some of 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D offers parking.
Does 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D has a pool.
Does 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D have accessible units?
No, 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3752 Balboa Terrace Unit D has units with dishwashers.

