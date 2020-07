Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Studio off University Avenue with 1 Bathroom available now. The unit features a dishwasher, oven range, heater, ceiling fan, refrigerator, coin-laundry on-site, patio and one off-street parking space. Conveniently walking distance from bus stops, grocery stores, bars and restaurants. Landlord covers the water and trash bills. The application is a $35 fee and will be completed online.

