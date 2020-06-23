All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3736 Carmel View Rd
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

3736 Carmel View Rd

3736 Carmel View Road · No Longer Available
Location

3736 Carmel View Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3736 Carmel View Rd Available 07/12/19 Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom in Coral Cove - Here is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome with an attached 2 car garage. Approx 1450 sq ft. Located in the Coral Cove community in Carmel Valley. Home has lots of light and plenty of storage. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and fresh paint. All standard appliances included. It is centrally located close to award winning schools, parks, shopping, dining and short distance to freeways as well. No pets will be allowed at this time. Available mid July.

Contact us today to schedule an appointment to view this property.

DRE # 02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 Carmel View Rd have any available units?
3736 Carmel View Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3736 Carmel View Rd have?
Some of 3736 Carmel View Rd's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3736 Carmel View Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3736 Carmel View Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 Carmel View Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3736 Carmel View Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3736 Carmel View Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3736 Carmel View Rd does offer parking.
Does 3736 Carmel View Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 Carmel View Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 Carmel View Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3736 Carmel View Rd has a pool.
Does 3736 Carmel View Rd have accessible units?
No, 3736 Carmel View Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 Carmel View Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 Carmel View Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
