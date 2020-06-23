Amenities

3736 Carmel View Rd Available 07/12/19 Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom in Coral Cove - Here is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome with an attached 2 car garage. Approx 1450 sq ft. Located in the Coral Cove community in Carmel Valley. Home has lots of light and plenty of storage. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and fresh paint. All standard appliances included. It is centrally located close to award winning schools, parks, shopping, dining and short distance to freeways as well. No pets will be allowed at this time. Available mid July.



No Pets Allowed



