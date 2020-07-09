Rent Calculator
3726 Acacia St
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:24 AM
3726 Acacia St
3726 Acacia Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3726 Acacia Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Southcrest
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3726 Acacia St have any available units?
3726 Acacia St doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3726 Acacia St currently offering any rent specials?
3726 Acacia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 Acacia St pet-friendly?
No, 3726 Acacia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3726 Acacia St offer parking?
Yes, 3726 Acacia St offers parking.
Does 3726 Acacia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3726 Acacia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 Acacia St have a pool?
No, 3726 Acacia St does not have a pool.
Does 3726 Acacia St have accessible units?
No, 3726 Acacia St does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 Acacia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3726 Acacia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3726 Acacia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3726 Acacia St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
