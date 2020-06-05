All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3714 37th St

3714 37th Street · (619) 423-7500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3714 37th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3714 37th St · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - 3714 37th St - 2 Bedroom 1Bath. One Assigned Parking Space. Water and Trash Included. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counter tops, stainless sink and new faucet. Spacious living room and dining area. The apartment is located between the 15 and 805 freeways and near shops and restaurants, just one mile from the heart of North Park. 1 Year Lease Agreement.

Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.
Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. Pacifc Legacy Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, Pacific Legacy Property Management will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5733112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 37th St have any available units?
3714 37th St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3714 37th St have?
Some of 3714 37th St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
3714 37th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 3714 37th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3714 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 3714 37th St does offer parking.
Does 3714 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 37th St have a pool?
No, 3714 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 3714 37th St have accessible units?
No, 3714 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3714 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.
