3693 Columbia Street

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in Mission Hills, just above India St, walking distance to International Restaurant Row/nightlife, and much more! Terraced Hillside Location with Fabulous Views of the San Diego Bay. Located between downtown and Old Town. Perfect Location! JUST LISTED and AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOW. Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to sign up for our scheduled an appt to view TODAY!!

PROPERTY ADDRESS

3693 Columbia St

San Diego, CA 92103



Available: NOW!

This is a very unique opportunity to live in a contemporary architecture detached house in an impeccable location featuring: hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, open wood beam ceilings, and 2 fireplaces! This property is 2 living floors with a fully equipped oversized kitchen on the main/upper level and a kitchenette on the lower level, 2 bathrooms, 2 private entrances, and much more ...connected by an elegant spiral staircase. A lot of privacy between the 2 levels so could easily be shared and function as 2 separate units/bedrooms. HUGE Private deck and Amazing Views of San Diego Bay and Airport!



This property is located right in Mission Hills (between downtown and Old Town), just above India St, Restaurant Row, and much more! Terraced Hillside Location with Fabulous Views of the San Diego Bay. Located between downtown and Old Town. Walk to restaurants and Trolly line. Perfect Location! Very rare availability in an unbeatable location so contact me right away!

HOME DETAILS:

* Two-level one bedroom or can function as a 2 bedroom | 960 sq.ft

* Rent: $2,595

* Deposit: $2,595 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)

* Pets: CATS & DOGS are welcome! No Weight Limit; $500 Pet Deposit (Breed Restrictions Apply)

* Parking: Plenty of street parking (residential neighborhood)

* Utilities: Landscaping, Water, and Trash are Included in the rent. Resident pays for gas/electric Available Date: NOW

* Laundry: shared onsite Laundry room

* Lease Terms: Flexible



UPPER FLOOR FEATURES:

*Fully Equipped oversized kitchen with stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator, Gas Convection Range

*Modern Range Hood

*Breakfast Bar opening into the main living space perfect for entertaining

*Granite CounterTops

*Open Beam Ceiling with Skylights

*Hardwood floors

*Ceiling Fan

*Closet with double mirrored glass doors

*Brand new window coverings

*Lots of natural lighting

*Full Bathroom with Italian porcelain tile

*Fireplace

*Large Private Deck

*Private entrance

*Spiral Staircase leading to lower level enclosed in private hallway

*Phenomenal Bay & Airport Views from all windows



LOWER FLOOR FEATURES:

*Kitchenette with mini fridge, microwave, sink, granite countertops

*Fireplace

*Tile flooring

*Closet with double mirrored glass doors as well as an additional closet space

*Ceiling Fan

*Full Bathroom

*Private entrance



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

Mission Hills is an ideal community for those looking for the consummate San Diego lifestyle. Historic homes and extraordinary estates fill the closely knit neighborhoods with a captivating charm that exudes a small-town ambiance, while keeping residents near all of San Diego’s best features.



* Countless independent shops and fun-filled parks

* Boutiques, restaurants and pubs are located along Washington St nearby

* San Diego International Restaurant Row on India St offering lots of dining options is just steps

away featuring: Shakespeare Pub & Grill, El Indio Mexican Restaurant, Blue Water Seafood

Market & Grill, Saffron Thai, Wine Vault & Bistro, Rubicon Deli, and more!

* Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!

* Central location that is close to 94, 805, 5, 15, 163 freeways

* 5-7 minute drive to San Diego's International Airport, the Convention Center located in Downtown's Gaslamp District, Little Italy, Coronado, Sea World, the world-famous Zoo at Balboa Park, Hillcrest, Petco Park, Horton Plaza, and many other major destinations!



