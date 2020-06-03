All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3693 Columbia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3693 Columbia Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:39 PM

3693 Columbia Street

3693 Columbia Street · (619) 773-0336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3693 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in Mission Hills, just above India St, walking distance to International Restaurant Row/nightlife, and much more! Terraced Hillside Location with Fabulous Views of the San Diego Bay. Located between downtown and Old Town. Perfect Location! JUST LISTED and AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOW. Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to sign up for our scheduled an appt to view TODAY!!
____________________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
____________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

Amid ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Elevate SD Properties is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees and prospective residents. We are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in following with government recommendations, we want to limit the possible transfer of the coronavirus.

As a result, we have several convenient options available so you can view this home while following the necessary restrictions:

OPTION 1) 3D VIDEO WALKTHROUGH available @ https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Z2oy4g2NHnn&brand=0

OPTION 2) DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

******Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/155039
____________________________
PROPERTY ADDRESS
3693 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92103

Available: NOW!
____________________________
This is a very unique opportunity to live in a contemporary architecture detached house in an impeccable location featuring: hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, open wood beam ceilings, and 2 fireplaces! This property is 2 living floors with a fully equipped oversized kitchen on the main/upper level and a kitchenette on the lower level, 2 bathrooms, 2 private entrances, and much more ...connected by an elegant spiral staircase. A lot of privacy between the 2 levels so could easily be shared and function as 2 separate units/bedrooms. HUGE Private deck and Amazing Views of San Diego Bay and Airport!

This property is located right in Mission Hills (between downtown and Old Town), just above India St, Restaurant Row, and much more! Terraced Hillside Location with Fabulous Views of the San Diego Bay. Located between downtown and Old Town. Walk to restaurants and Trolly line. Perfect Location! Very rare availability in an unbeatable location so contact me right away!
____________________________
HOME DETAILS:
* Two-level one bedroom or can function as a 2 bedroom | 960 sq.ft
* Rent: $2,595
* Deposit: $2,595 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)
* Pets: CATS & DOGS are welcome! No Weight Limit; $500 Pet Deposit (Breed Restrictions Apply)
* Parking: Plenty of street parking (residential neighborhood)
* Utilities: Landscaping, Water, and Trash are Included in the rent. Resident pays for gas/electric Available Date: NOW
* Laundry: shared onsite Laundry room
* Lease Terms: Flexible

UPPER FLOOR FEATURES:
*Fully Equipped oversized kitchen with stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator, Gas Convection Range
*Modern Range Hood
*Breakfast Bar opening into the main living space perfect for entertaining
*Granite CounterTops
*Open Beam Ceiling with Skylights
*Hardwood floors
*Ceiling Fan
*Closet with double mirrored glass doors
*Brand new window coverings
*Lots of natural lighting
*Full Bathroom with Italian porcelain tile
*Fireplace
*Large Private Deck
*Private entrance
*Spiral Staircase leading to lower level enclosed in private hallway
*Phenomenal Bay & Airport Views from all windows

LOWER FLOOR FEATURES:
*Kitchenette with mini fridge, microwave, sink, granite countertops
*Fireplace
*Tile flooring
*Closet with double mirrored glass doors as well as an additional closet space
*Ceiling Fan
*Full Bathroom
*Private entrance

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
Mission Hills is an ideal community for those looking for the consummate San Diego lifestyle. Historic homes and extraordinary estates fill the closely knit neighborhoods with a captivating charm that exudes a small-town ambiance, while keeping residents near all of San Diego’s best features.

* Countless independent shops and fun-filled parks
* Boutiques, restaurants and pubs are located along Washington St nearby
* San Diego International Restaurant Row on India St offering lots of dining options is just steps
away featuring: Shakespeare Pub & Grill, El Indio Mexican Restaurant, Blue Water Seafood
Market & Grill, Saffron Thai, Wine Vault & Bistro, Rubicon Deli, and more!
* Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!
* Central location that is close to 94, 805, 5, 15, 163 freeways
* 5-7 minute drive to San Diego's International Airport, the Convention Center located in Downtown's Gaslamp District, Little Italy, Coronado, Sea World, the world-famous Zoo at Balboa Park, Hillcrest, Petco Park, Horton Plaza, and many other major destinations!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available 6/1/2020

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3693 Columbia Street have any available units?
3693 Columbia Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3693 Columbia Street have?
Some of 3693 Columbia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3693 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3693 Columbia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3693 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3693 Columbia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3693 Columbia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3693 Columbia Street does offer parking.
Does 3693 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3693 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3693 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 3693 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3693 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 3693 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3693 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3693 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3693 Columbia Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity